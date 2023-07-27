Search continues for missing 18-year-old Maine lobsterman

Petit Manan Point is located on the coast of Steuben, about 40 miles southeast of Bangor.

Tylar Michaud, 18, a commercial lobsterman from Steuben, was reported missing at 5 p.m. on July 21 after failing to return from a day of hauling and setting his traps near Petit Manan Point, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

Search efforts continued Thursday for a Maine lobsterman who has been missing for nearly a week.

Michaud’s unoccupied boat was found by a local fisherman, officials said in a statement. US Coast Guard officials announced Sunday they were suspending their search for Michaud.

But state agencies, as well as members of the community, have continued their search efforts. On Thursday, marine resources officials said “a targeted search” was being conducted near Petit Manan Island.

The search involved several agencies, including the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service, and Maine Marine Patrol along with air support from the Army National Guard and members of the Air National Guard, who used personal aircraft.

“We appreciate the tremendous support from industry, the community, and our sister agencies who have assisted with this search,” Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher said in a statement Monday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as we work to bring closure to this terrible situation.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.