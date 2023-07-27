Severe weather is expected in Mass. and much of New England Thursday

There is also the potential for inland tornadic activity. This certainly isn’t to strike fear into everybody, but it’s one of those afternoons that you’re definitely going to want to be aware of the weather. Remember that damage from storms can be very localized, but it is impossible to predict exactly where the worst will occur.

It’s likely that we’re going to see severe weather later Thursday and in evening. The storms could be accompanied by damaging winds and torrential rain, which could lead to street flooding.

New England is primed for severe weather Thursday and the atmosphere producing it could result in a storm similar to what you’d see in the Midwest or other parts of the country.

There is an elevated risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon over much of New England with less of a risk over southeastern areas. NOAA

The radar map shows a spinning area of showers and thunderstorms over New York State this morning. The mid-level weather system will continue to move east and that’s going to be the catalyst to produce the showers and thunderstorms in New England.

Showers and storms were moving quickly eastward Thursday morning. Cod Weather

Much of New England is at risk for severe weather. The risk is not a guarantee, but we do have a situation with potentially damaging thunderstorm winds this afternoon.

The map below shows the high resolution model and how the line of storms is forecast to move south. This puts them into Eastern Massachusetts between roughly 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., continuing to the south thereafter. If you have evening plans or will be commuting during this time, be aware that the potential for incredibly heavy rain is quite high. The storms will weaken as they move south.

A line of storms is forecast to push southeast this afternoon. Notice it does dissipate as it moves south so the highest risk of severe weather is from about the Mass Pike north. WeatherBell

There are a few interesting maps that I want to share.

The first shows the lightning rates. These are forecast to be quite elevated as that line of storms pushes through. This is an indication that we’re going to see a lot of flashing with these thunderstorms.

The lightning flash density is very high with the line of expected storms Thursday. WeatherBELL

The map below shows apparent temperatures around 5 p.m. Notice it’s going to feel well into the 90s across much of Southern New England, but not nearly as warm to the north. This is because in that area the thunderstorms will have already passed. Once they go by it will still be very humid, but not as hot.

Temperatures Thursday will remain high. NOAA

Dew points are going to remain in the 70s even after the thunderstorms. We’ll have to wait until Sunday for those to finally drop. The hot and steamy weather will be with us through Friday, but without a risk of storms.

Friday will actually be a great day to head to the beach and cool off in the water, which is running quite warm for July. Though, still not as hot as water at the tip of Florida.

Dew points will remain in the 70s even after the thunderstorms pass. WeatherBELL

The weather on Sunday turns much more comfortable with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Humidity will also be gone and we should enjoy a stretch of relatively dry and sunny weather much of next week.