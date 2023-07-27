Steamship Authority ferry drifts from dock at Woods Hole

A Steamship Authority ferry broke loose from it’s dock at the Woods Hole Terminal and drifted a short distance Thursday evening, the agency said.
The M/V Sankaty was tied up for the day and was not in service when it broke loose shortly after 5 p.m., the Steamship Authority said on Twitter. The ferry came to a rest at the dock of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, north of the ferry terminal.
No one was on board at the time of the incident. There was no damage to the ship or the dock, the authority said.
No injuries were reported.
“No canceled trips or other operational changes resulted from this incident,” the Steamship Authority said. “Thanks to the quick work of the Authority’s crews, the vessel has now been returned to its berth.”
The vessel was cleared to sail and will remain on its normal schedule on Friday. An engineer will remain on board overnight to monitor the vessel, the authority said.
“The Authority is reviewing the facts surrounding this event, and more information will be released as it is available,” the agency said.
