MBTA general manager hires four new executives with deep New York roots

Dennis Varley will be Chief of Stations; Doug Connett will be Chief of Infrastructure; Sam Zhou will be Assistant General Manager for Engineering and Capital; and Rod Brooks will be Senior Advisor for Capital, Operations, and Safety, Eng announced.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng on Thursday announced new top hires from New York to help fix the Boston area’s beleaguered transit system. It was the T leader’s most public shakeup of the agency since he took over in April after a career in New York.

The new recruits will be responsible for some of the most troubled areas of the T, including its crumbling stations and tracks.

All four are coming from Eng’s old stomping grounds in New York. Varley previously worked in top roles at Long Island Rail Road, Eng said. Connett comes from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority in Washington D.C. as vice president and assistant chief safety officer of operations and investigations, Eng said. Zhou has served in senior leadership positions at New York State Department of Transportation, Eng said. Brooks was Senior Vice President of Operations at Long Island Rail Road, Eng said.

Brooks already started at the T this week, Eng said, and the other new hires will join between August 14 and August 28.

