Three women pulled from water at Mayflower Beach in Dennis

Three women were pulled from the water at Mayflower Beach in Dennis Thursday afternoon and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, according to local police.
Officers responded to a report of a possible drowning at the beach shortly before 3 p.m., Dennis police said in a statement on Facebook.
Police and firefighters were en route when they were notified that there were three possible victims, the statement said.
First responders arrived to find the women had already been pulled from the water and were “in various stages of medical distress,” police said.
Their conditions were not known Thursday night.
Advertisement
The incident is under investigation.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.