Walk to honor Nancy Hanson, slain Newton mother, and shine spotlight on domestic violence

Hanson, 54, a popular fitness instructor, was killed July 15 in her Newton home, allegedly by her husband, Richard J. Hanson, 64. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, assault and battery on a family member, armed assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

Friends and former students plan to honor slain Newton mother Nancy M. Hanson and call for greater protections for people experiencing domestic violence with a walk Saturday evening that will begin at a fitness center where Hanson “inspired healthier lives and supported community members through their challenges,” organizers said.

Nancy Hanson was allegedly murdered by her husband in the family's Newton home.

Walk organizers said Nancy Hanson “touched countless lives through her vibrant soul and passion for fitness, fostering a sense of belonging among her students.”

“As a victim of domestic violence, she leaves behind three young sons facing an unimaginable void,” organizers said.

Richard Hanson allegedly beat Nancy Hanson with “one or more objects,” including a baseball bat, two days after she had filed a restraining order against him, saying he would not give her access to the family finances, had spent money set aside for their three sons, and had squandered $10,000 on shoes.

Earlier that day, she told police her husband had taken her purse, her laptop, and her car keys and refused to give them back.

When Richard Hanson was arrested, he said he was angry because his wife “was cheating on me,” according to a police report. In seeking the stay-away order, Nancy Hanson wrote in an affidavit that “I have never cheated on him, conversed with another male in any kind of romantic way in 22 years of marriage. I’m always home with 3 kids.”

Richard Hanson was ordered held without bail last week and told he cannot have contact with the couple’s three sons — ages 17, 15, and 11 — while awaiting trial.

Friends of the family have begun a GoFundMe campaign to support the children called “Help for Nancy’s Boys.” As of Thursday, the fund had received more than $127,000 toward a 150,000 goal. The boys are living with a family member, organizers said.

Organizers of Saturday’s walk said they are “a community touched by Nancy’s influence in her fitness classes.”

“As our instructor and friend, she supported us through life’s challenges,” the organizers said. “In her honor, we gather to remember the beautiful person she was.”

The walk will begin at 7 p.m. at the 135 Wells Ave. location of the West Surburban YMCA. Organizers encourage participants to wear red, Nancy Hanson’s favorite color, “as a symbol of unity and remembrance.”

Friends, relatives, and community members are invited to participate in the walk, which will follow the sharing of “stories of comfort and healing” by friends, community leaders, and representatives from organizations that support survivors of domestic violence, they said.

“Let us unite as a community to honor Nancy Hanson’s legacy, raise awareness against domestic violence, and make a difference in the lives of those affected by this heinous crime,” organizers said.

