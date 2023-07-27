The young people working to end youth homelessness in N.H.

Lamarche said her father was selling and doing drugs, but after her cousin overdosed in front of her she asked her school in Ossipee to help her leave home.

CONCORD, N.H. — Brie Lamarche was 13 when she realized she couldn’t live at home anymore.

Brie Lamarche, a co-founder of the New Hampshire Youth Success Project, speaks at an event on ending childhood hunger in Concord, N.H.

She was eventually placed in foster care, but finding a home of her own when she aged out of the system was a long, difficult journey — one that included months of homelessness as a young person at times living alone on the streets, she said.

“I had nowhere to go,” she said.

Lamarche, who is now 23, believes everyone should have a safe and stable place to call home. It’s why she co-founded in 2020, to work toward that goal while giving young people a voice in ending youth homelessness.

The members of the Youth Success Project have all experienced unaccompanied homelessness, which means they were not with a parent or guardian while they were homeless.

The purpose of the group is to make sure youth have a say in the issues that directly impact them, so they can participate in statewide conversations about increasing housing and ending homelessness.

“When we’re a part of these conversations, we’re not just there to check a box or give a seal of approval, but we’re really involved in the work, sharing power, and engaged in decision making with adult partners,” said Ariel Hayes, one of the project’s co-directors. Hayes, who is 26, started working with the project in 2021 and has also experienced homelessness.

The Youth Success Project recently worked with the Department of Health and Human Services to allocate $2.2 million in federal grant money toward programs around the state that support youths experiencing homelessness and provide services to them. Hayes described it as a federal investment in ending youth homelessness.

“A really important part of this grant is that youth and young adults have to be involved,” said Hayes. “They have to sign off on every stage of the process for it to move forward.”

As a part of that grant, the group evaluated what it would take to end homelessness, such as prioritizing more low income and affordable housing, especially for youth and young adults who are aging out of foster care or placement. The group has also reviewed grant applications for new projects and services that they believe will help achieve that goal.

They’re working with the New Hampshire Department of Education so schools can better support students experiencing homelessness and give them more of a say in their own case management.

Youth homelessness affects around 1 in 30 young people under the age of 18, according to national data, which means over 16,000 young people are estimated to experience it in New Hampshire each year.

Housing is a major issue in the state, with the vacancy rate of just 0.6 percent, according to a recent report from New Hampshire Housing. Housing experts consider a 5 percent vacancy rate to be balanced, where supply typically meets demand.

And housing is expensive: with a typical two bedroom apartment running upwards of $1,700, a renter would have to earn $70,000 for that to be considered affordable.

For a young person like Lamarche without family support or a college education, that’s out of reach.

“I ended up homeless the day I aged out of the system, and I was homeless for a few months on the streets,” she said. She knows about the barriers other young people face when trying to secure housing because she lived it.

“The biggest problem for me was I didn’t have previous rental history,” she said. “So nobody wanted to rent to me because I was 19 at the time and (had) no rental history.”

Other common barriers are that young people experiencing homelessness may not have a credit score or someone to cosign on a lease.

“If I’m a youth who was just homeless because I have no family, who am I going to get to cosign? It’s impossible,” said Madison Lemay, Lamarche’s cousin and another co-founder of the project.

Madison Lemay is a founding member of the New Hampshire Youth Success Project. Ariel Hayes

Lemay said there should be a lower barrier to entry for both housing and services. Young people struggling with homelessness are “going to get caught stealing from the store because they can’t afford to buy, and if they get caught, then that’s a (police) record. Marking it on a job application or a housing application could prevent you from being able to get your own apartment,” she said.

Growing up, Lemay said her parents struggled with alcoholism and drug addiction. She said she often went to school with bruises or a black eye because her dad was abusive. She asked for the state to intervene and was eventually put in a placement, but like Lamarche, she aged out of the system at 18 and became homeless shortly after.

Now, at 25, she is stably housed in Laconia.

Their experiences with homelessness have shaped Lemay’s and Lamarche’s lives, but from the outside it can be difficult to know someone is struggling, according to Hayes.

“A lot of times we are showering, we’re going to school. Students in college and universities also often experience homelessness,” she said. “You can look happy or completely together by a lot of measures, but to have that housing instability piece can be really destabilizing.”

Lamarche had a housing voucher, and eventually was able to find an apartment and sign a lease. But, she said, there are no resources to help with security deposits.

“I worked four different jobs to be able to come up with the security deposit to move in within those 30 days and it was really hard, especially being homeless and not having the transportation,” she said.

By working at Taco Bell, American Eagle, a smoke shop, and a photo booth at the mall, Lamarche was able to earn the money she needed for the security deposit. Now, she lives in an apartment in Rochester with her boyfriend and works with the Youth Success Project.

She’s housed, but challenges remain as she works on her mental health and PTSD. “I don’t leave my house because I’m afraid to,” she said.

Her hope is that by working with the Project, the next generation of young people won’t have to go through what she did.

