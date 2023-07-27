Biden keeps his distance from son’s legal troubles. Congressional Democrats are OK with that — for now.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later also batted away multiple questions on the topic in the wake of Wednesday’s collapse of a plea deal that Hunter Biden’s lawyers struck with the Justice Department to settle misdemeanor tax charges and a separate gun charge. She offered more than the president, but not much, calling it a “personal matter,” although she did answer “no” when asked if there was any possibility that Biden would pardon his son.

But as he has done almost without fail in recent weeks, the president left the White House stage without responding to reporters..

WASHINGTON — President Biden had just finished speaking about the extreme high temperatures blanketing much of the nation when he faced a different kind of heat Thursday: questions about the legal troubles of his son Hunter.

Advertisement

“Of course, and we have said this multiple times, the president and the first lady, they love their son and they support him as he is working to rebuild his life,” Jean-Pierre said. “I’m just not going to say anything beyond that.”

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The president’s almost complete silence on the controversy sits just fine with congressional Democrats — at least for now — even as Republicans have been hammering away at it in hopes of inflicting political damage as the 2024 campaign begins.

A House hearing last week featured two whistle-blowers from the IRS alleging the Justice Department improperly interfered in their investigation of Hunter Biden. Republicans have called the plea agreement a “sweetheart deal” that no average American would have received. Representative Jason Smith, a Missouri Republican and chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, filed a legal brief in the case urging the judge to reject the deal.

The Justice Department has denied any impropriety. The White House and Democrats have also pointed out that the US attorney handling the case, David Weiss, is a Donald Trump appointee who was given independent authority to investigate and pursue charges if warranted.

Advertisement

The IRS whistle-blower allegations are among multiple investigations House Republicans have launched into Hunter Biden, seeking to connect his personal business dealings in Ukraine and China to the president. So far, they’ve produced no evidence of any connection. Joe Biden has denied ever talking to his son about his business dealings.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, went as far as to tell Fox News this week that the president’s family finances might have risen to the level of a formal impeachment inquiry, which would give Congress “the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed.”

Representative Ralph Norman, a South Carolina Republican, said Thursday that Hunter Biden’s problems had become more than just a political liability for the president and no public comments would help.

“He’s going to get impeached on it,” said Norman, a member of the hard-right Freedom Caucus.

But on both sides of the Capitol Thursday, Democrats deferred to the president on his handling of the controversy.

Because the case remains in the courts, Senator Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, said Joe Biden is wise not to comment on it.

“If you talk now, the perception will be you’re trying to influence the outcome. I don’t think he wants to do that at all,” Reed said. “When the outcome is firmly established, the final judgment of a court, then I think he will make a statement. He should make a statement.”

Advertisement

Biden’s only public comments about his son’s plea deal were brief and came the day the agreement was announced, June 20. “I’m very proud of my son,” he said in response to shouted questions during a round table event on artificial intelligence.

Democrats said they understood the difficulty the president faces as a parent dealing with the troubles of Hunter Biden, 53, who has publicly acknowledged years of drug and alcohol addiction that he has been working to overcome. They said they were not concerned about Joe Biden’s silence.

“I just feel anybody that has children who have challenges, you love your children unconditionally,” said Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat who has not been shy about criticizing Biden on other matters.

Senator Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat whose son, Michael, then 30, killed himself in 1998, said he does not think Hunter Biden’s problems have become a political liability for the president that needs to be addressed.

“I can tell you, having gone through this, we love our families, but we’re not responsible for those actions,” he said. “I think Americans understand that.”

Senator Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican, said he empathized with the president’s situation. But he added that he thinks Hunter Biden cashed in on his father’s name, although Romney hasn’t seen any evidence yet of a connection to the president.

Advertisement

“I’m not quick to criticize a parent and how they deal with their child,” he said. “I don’t know the president has to say anything or should say anything publicly about his son. He loves his son. I think privately he should have reined him in.”

Representative Don Beyer, a Virginia Democrat, noted that other presidents have dealt with family members with legal problems. But Biden’s decision to invite his son to attend last month’s White House state dinner with the prime minister of India gave him pause. Attorney General Merrick Garland was also among the large crowd at the high-profile event.

“I would not have invited him to that. It sent the wrong signal at the wrong time,” Beyer said.

A White House spokesperson said after the dinner that it was common for presidents to invite family members to state dinners and “the president and first lady love and support their son.” In addition to Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, the state dinner guest list included the couple’s daughter, Naomi Biden, as well as the president’s daughter, Ashley Biden, and his brother, James Biden.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll last month found that half of American adults believe that Hunter Biden is getting favorable treatment from prosecutors because he is the president’s son.

But Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, said Republicans were overstating how much people care about Hunter Biden’s problems.

“I think there’s great interest in the topic among a hardcore right-wing base, but I don’t see a lot of evidence that much of anyone else thinks there’s a serious problem that deserves a full congressional inquiry,” Warren said. She added that she had no advice for Joe Biden on handling a complicated situation.

Advertisement

“The president will make his own decision on this,” Warren said. “I think he’s doing fine.”





Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him @JimPuzzanghera.