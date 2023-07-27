DOJ launches civil probe into Memphis police after Tyre Nichols killing

‘’This federal civil rights investigation will examine whether police violated the Constitution or federal civil rights laws in a systemic way,’’ Clarke said at a news conference in Memphis, where she was joined by Kevin G. Ritz, the US Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said the probe is not based on any single instance of misconduct but was launched after the department’s broad review of public records and information provided by community members.

The Justice Department on Thursday opened a sweeping civil rights investigation into allegations that the Memphis Police Department systematically used excessive force and discriminated against Black residents, dramatically escalating federal scrutiny seven months after the police beating death of Tyre Nichols.

Nichols, 29, a Black man, was beaten by several Memphis officers on Jan. 7 and died three days later of his injuries in an incident caught on police surveillance and body-camera footage that was released to the public amid a widespread outcry.

Clarke said the federal probe will examine the department’s use of force, whether it has inappropriately targeted Black residents on traffic stops, and whether it has discriminated more broadly against Black people. She did not specify how long the investigation would take. Other pattern and practice investigations, including in Minneapolis and Louisville, took around two years to complete.

If federal investigators find that Memphis police violated civil rights laws, the Justice Department is likely to seek a court-approved consent decree that would force the local police to implement hundreds of changes.

Clarke said she briefed Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief Cerelyn Davis and that they pledged to cooperate with the probe.

After the probe was announced, Strickland said in a statement that the city would ‘’be a good partner in this new inquiry.’’

Davis said in a statement that her department ‘’will continue to fully cooperate and work closely with the Department of Justice.’’ Davis also pledged her commitment ‘’to building and maintaining public trust with the citizens of Memphis that we took an oath to serve each and every day.’’

After Nichols’s death, the Memphis police fired seven officers, and five of them have been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. In addition, three Memphis Fire Department employees were fired and two sheriff’s deputies were suspended.

The Justice Department had announced in March that it had begun, at the request of city officials, a review of the police department’s use of force policies and practices in Memphis, a step that added to the scrutiny facing the local agency. That examination has been conducted by the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services and such reviews aim to help local police with technical assistance to improve policies. They lack the type of legally enforceable agreements of far broader pattern or practice investigations.

Clarke said the COPS office review will continue as federal investigators conduct the civil rights investigation.

Other fallout from Nichols’s beating included the Memphis police force’s decision to shut down the so-called ‘’Scorpion’' unit that had employed the five officers charged in his death. Davis had initially defended the unit in the face of sharp criticism, but she shut it down the day after footage showing Nichols’s beating was made public.

In April, lawyers for Nichols’s family filed a civil rights lawsuit against Davis, the police department, and the city of Memphis, decrying what happened to him as the inevitable outcome ‘’of the unconstitutional policies, practices, customs, and deliberate indifference of the City of Memphis and Chief Davis.’’