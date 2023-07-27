This looks like Earth’s hottest month, and maybe its coolest year for a while

“The extreme weather which has affected many millions of people in July is unfortunately the harsh reality of climate change and a foretaste of the future,” Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization, said in a statement. “The need to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions is more urgent than ever before.”

Last month, the planet experienced its hottest June since records began in 1850. And the odds are rising that 2023 will end up displacing 2016 as the hottest year. At the moment, the eight warmest years on the books are the past eight.

Weeks of scorching summer heat in North America, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere are putting July on track to be Earth’s warmest month on record, the European Union climate monitor said on Thursday, the latest milestone in what is emerging as an extraordinary year for global temperatures.

The world has entered what forecasters warn could be a multiyear period of exceptional warmth, one in which the warming effects of humankind’s continuing emissions of heat-trapping gases are compounded by El Niño, the recurring climate pattern typically associated with hotter conditions in many regions.

Even so, when global average temperatures shatter records by such large margins, as they have been doing since early June, it raises questions about whether the climate is also being shaped by other factors, said Karen A. McKinnon, a climate scientist and statistician at the University of California Los Angeles. These elements might be less-well understood than global warming and El Niño.

“Do we expect, given those two factors, the record to be broken by this much? Or is this a case where we don’t expect it?” McKinnon said. “Is there some other factor that we’re seeing come into play?”

Many parts of the world are continuing to swelter this week as July enters its final days. In the United States, a dangerous heat wave was taking shape on Thursday in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, the National Weather Service said, and high temperatures remained a concern in the Southwest and Central states. It’s been scorching in parts of North Africa, southeastern Europe, and Turkey. Wildfires, amplified by heat and dryness, have raged in Canada and around the Mediterranean.

Researchers who analyzed this month’s punishing heat waves in the Southwest United States, northern Mexico, and Southern Europe said this week that the temperatures observed in those regions, over a span of so many days, would have been “virtually impossible” without the influence of human-driven climate change.

Still, scientists will need to investigate further to fully understand the “alarming” extent to which the entire surface of the planet has, on average, been hotter than usual this summer, said Emily Becker, a climate scientist at the University of Miami.

Fossil-fuel emissions, which cause heat to build up near Earth’s surface, are certainly playing a role. Since the Industrial Revolution, humans have pumped 1.6 trillion tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. This has caused the world to be about 1.2 degrees Celsius, or 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit, warmer than it was in the second half of the 19th century.

But the way this extra heat is distributed around the globe is still shaped by a complex brew of factors spanning land, sea, and air, plus a certain amount of random chance. Which is why untangling the specific factors behind this summer’s severe heat will take time, Becker said.

“There’s going to need to be quite a lot of research to understand it, and understand if we’re going to be seeing this again next year or 10 years from now,” she said.

One factor that probably hasn’t been very important so far this summer, at least not in North America, is El Niño, Becker said. The cyclical phenomenon emerges when the surface of the central tropical Pacific is hotter than normal. Its arrival, which this year occurred in late spring, triggers a cascade of changes to wind patterns and rainfall around the globe. But its most immediate effects are felt in the tropical and far western Pacific, in places such as Indonesia.

“In terms of North America, this El Niño is really just getting started,” said Becker, who contributes to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s El Niño and La Niña forecasts. Winter is when North America experiences El Niño’s most prominent effects, including wetter conditions in the US South.