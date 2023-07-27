Trump lawyers meet with office of special counsel

On Thursday, the prosecutors were said to have listened courteously — without signaling their intentions beyond what they had conveyed in an earlier letter to the former president — as Trump’s lawyers made their arguments.

It was not immediately clear what subjects were discussed at the meeting or if Smith took part. But similar gatherings are often used by defense lawyers as a last-ditch effort to argue against charges being filed or to convey their version of the facts and the law.

Lawyers for former president Donald Trump met Thursday with officials in the office of the special counsel, Jack Smith, as federal prosecutors edged closer toward bringing an indictment against Trump in connection with his wide-ranging efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to three people familiar with the matter.

In a post following the meeting on his social media site, Trump said that his lawyers had “a productive meeting” with the prosecutors. He said they had explained to Smith’s team that “I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an indictment of me would only further destroy our country.”

The former president’s legal team — including Todd Blanche and a newly hired lawyer, John Lauro — has been on high alert since last week, when prosecutors working for the special counsel sent Trump a so-called target letter in the election interference case. It was the clearest signal that charges could be coming.

The letter described three potential counts that Trump could face: conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding, and a Reconstruction-era civil rights charge that makes it a crime to threaten or intimidate anyone in the “free exercise or enjoyment” of any right or privilege provided by the Constitution or by federal law.

Another team of lawyers working at the time for Trump had a similar meeting with officials at the Justice Department last month, days before prosecutors led by Smith filed an indictment in Florida charging the former president with illegally holding onto 31 highly sensitive classified documents after leaving the White House.

The indictment in the Florida case, which is set to go to trial in May, also accused Trump of conspiring with one of his personal aides, Walt Nauta, to obstruct the government’s repeated attempts to retrieve the classified documents.

If Trump is charged in connection with his efforts to reverse his election loss, it would be an extraordinary moment in which a former president — and current presidential candidate — stood accused of using the powers of his own government to remain in office against the will of the voters.

Trump, the current front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, has already been charged not only in the classified documents case but also by the Manhattan district attorney, who has accused him of dozens of felonies related to hush-money payments made to a porn actress in the run-up to the 2016 election.

Trump also faces scrutiny from the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, who is investigating his efforts to bend the results of the 2020 election in that state in his favor.

New York Times

Supreme Court clears way for natural gas pipeline

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily cleared the way for construction of a 300-mile pipeline capable of carrying 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas daily from northern West Virginia to southern Virginia.

The court’s brief order gave no reasons, which is typical when the justices act on emergency applications, and the order was provisional as the case moves forward in the lower courts.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline, which has cost more than $6 billion, has been the subject of years of legal challenges from environmental groups and is nearing completion.

A provision concerning the pipeline was tucked into legislation enacted in June to raise the debt limit. The provision, championed by Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, barred most legal challenges to the construction and said challenges to the provision itself must be brought in a federal appeals court in Washington.

The US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Richmond nevertheless issued orders this month temporarily blocking the remaining construction.

Backers of the pipeline embraced the Supreme Court’s decision, expressing relief that construction would continue.

Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia’s attorney general, described the pipeline as crucial.

“The Mountain Valley Pipeline is vital to the survival of American energy independence and affects thousands of jobs in West Virginia,” Morrisey said in a statement. “Its completion is also critical to our national security.”

Environmental groups denounced the ruling, calling the pipeline “destructive” and adding that they would make every effort to stop it.

New York Times

Facebook’s algorithm not necessarily a mind-changer, study says

For years, regulators and activists have worried that social media companies’ algorithms were dividing the United States with politically toxic posts and conspiracies. The concern was so widespread that in 2020, Meta flung open troves of internal data for university academics to study how Facebook and Instagram would affect the upcoming presidential election.

The first results of that research show that the company’s platforms play a critical role in funneling users to partisan information with which they are likely to agree. But the results cast doubt on assumptions that the strategies Meta could use to discourage virality and engagement on its social networks would substantially affect people’s political beliefs.

“Algorithms are extremely influential in terms of what people see on the platform, and in terms of shaping their on-platform experience,” Joshua Tucker, co-director of the Center for Social Media and Politics at New York University and one of the leaders on the research project, said in an interview.

“Despite the fact that we find this big impact in people’s on-platform experience, we find very little impact in changes to people’s attitudes about politics and even people’s self-reported participation around politics.”

The first four studies, which were released on Thursday in the journals Science and Nature, are the result of a unique partnership between university researchers and Meta’s own analysts to study how social media affects political polarization and people’s understanding and opinions about news, government, and democracy. The researchers, who relied on Meta for data and the ability to run experiments, analyzed those issues during the run-up to the 2020 election. The studies were peer-reviewed before publication, a standard procedure in science in which papers are sent out to other experts in the field who assess the work’s merit.

As part of the project, researchers altered the feeds of thousands of people using Facebook and Instagram in fall of 2020 to see if that could change political beliefs, knowledge, or polarization by exposing them to different information than they might normally have received. The researchers generally concluded that such changes had little impact.

The collaboration, which is expected to be released over a dozen studies, also will examine data collected after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, Tucker said.

Washington Post

Donors, others worried about DeSantis campaign

On the day his presidential campaign said it had laid off more than a third of its staff to address worries about unsustainable spending, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida began his morning by boarding a private jet to Chattanooga, Tenn.

The choice was a routine one — DeSantis and his wife, Casey, haven’t regularly flown commercial for years — but also symbolic to close observers of his struggling presidential campaign. As DeSantis promises a reset, setting out on Thursday on a bus tour in Iowa to show off a leaner, hungrier operation, several donors and allies remained skeptical about whether the governor could right the ship.

Their bleak outlook reflects a deep mistrust plaguing the highest levels of the DeSantis campaign, as well as its supporters and the well-funded super PAC, Never Back Down, bolstering his presidential ambitions.

Publicly, the parties are projecting a stoic sunniness about DeSantis, even as he has sunk dangerously close to third place in some recent polls. They have said they are moving into an “insurgent” phase in which the candidate will be everywhere — on national and local media, and especially in Iowa.

But privately, the situation is starkly different.

Major Republican donors, including the hedge fund billionaire Kenneth Griffin, have remained on the sidelines because they are disappointed in his performance and his campaign, according to two people familiar with their thinking.

DeSantis donors have specifically raised concerns about the campaign’s finances, which appear both troubling and persistently opaque. Some prominent vendors did not show up on the first Federal Election Commission report, raising questions about how much of the spending has been deferred and whether the campaign’s total reported cash on hand for the primary — $9.2 million — was even close to accurate.

New York Times