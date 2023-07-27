Israel’s judicial overhaul puts its democracy and economy at risk

And so it was. The first blow in a planned series of ill-advised incursions on the independence of Israel’s judicial system — stripping the Supreme Court of its right to overrule the government under the legal doctrine of “reasonableness” — passed the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, with only the 64 members of Netanyahu’s coalition voting for it. In the absence of a written constitution, the doctrine has allowed the court to provide a check on government overreach. (It also recently prevented a proposed cabinet minister from serving in Netanyahu’s government following his conviction for tax fraud.)

The front pages of four major Israeli newspapers were black Tuesday morning, the morning after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government moved to neuter the nation’s Supreme Court. The only words on the black pages, paid for by members of Israel’s high-tech alliance, were: “A black day for Israeli democracy.”

In the aftermath of the Monday vote, doctors called a two-hour strike, handling only emergency cases. Reservists, including critical air force officers, have threatened to not report for duty. They were backed by scores of former top security officials, including past heads of the Israel Defense Forces, the Mossad, and Shin Bet, who sent a letter to Netanyahu this week declaring, “The legislation is shattering the common foundation of Israeli society, tearing the people apart, dismantling the IDF, and causing grievous harm to Israel’s security.”

There is also the possibility of a general strike. The nation is riven between those committed to a secular Israel and right-wing religious extremists, whose long-simmering feud has played out on the world stage during 30 weeks of street protests.

And for what? So that Netanyahu’s archly conservative coalition can impose policies on the nation without fear of any checks or balances. And so the prime minister, who continues to be on trial for corruption, can stay in power no matter the cost to the nation he leads.

President Biden had earlier cautioned Netanyahu to look for some kind of compromise. The advice was promptly ignored.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the vote “unfortunate” on Monday but said the US-Israeli relationship remains strong. “The core of that relationship is certainly on democratic values — shared democratic values and interests, and that will continue to be the case.”

But destroying an independent judiciary is hardly a demonstration of democratic values.

And this was just the first shoe to drop in the battle by Netanyahu and his coalition to reign in the judiciary. The next proposed steps would be even more destructive. They would allow the Knesset by a simple majority to overrule any court decision — up to and including presumably any possible conviction of its prime minister. A third measure would change the composition of the body that appoints judges to give the ruling coalition more power over the process.

Israel’s Supreme Court agreed to hear a case being brought by the opposition challenging the new law, likely in September. So, yes, the court will be asked to rule on a bill limiting its own powers.

However belatedly, Netanyahu pledged in a TV address to his nation to seek consensus on those remaining elements of the judicial overhaul plan.

“Despite everything, my friends, we will continue to seek talks and agreements,” he said.

That break in parliamentary action comes as Jews around the world mark Tisha B’Av, among the saddest days on the Jewish calendar, a day of mourning the loss of Jerusalem’s ancient temples. It was a fact duly noted in a statement issued this week by a host of American and Canadian Reformed Jewish clergy and organizations, which said that the ancient event was “widely recognized in our tradition as punishment for our ancestors’ intolerance and hatred.”

“Seventy-five years after its creation, the modern Jewish state of Israel is being threatened by extremists, which we know from history can only bring calamity upon our people,” the letter added.

The assault on Israel’s judiciary has already had consequences for the nation’s economy, as foreign investors flee. Its well regarded high-tech industry is foundering for lack of investment — and if Netanyahu persists, a brain drain will likely ensue.

As Michael Bloomberg, philanthropist and media mogul, warned in a New York Times op-ed when the judicial overhaul plan was introduced in March, “Companies and investors place enormous value on strong and independent judicial systems because courts help protect them — not only against crime and corruption but also government overreach. Just as important, they protect what their employees value most: individual rights and freedoms.”

Today Israeli stocks, bonds, and its currency are taking the hit Bloomberg predicted.

Actions have consequences. Surely even Netanyahu and his band of zealots are not so besotted with power that they cannot see they are destroying Israel’s democracy and its economy in the process. Surely they can still see the wisdom of stepping back from that brink.

