At Bruins games, he told his sons: Watch Bergeron, not the puck

Re “Bergeron skates away in a class of his own” (Page A1, July 26): More than anything else about his elegant game, I will always marvel at how Patrice Bergeron understood space and where to go to either prevent it from being used by the opponent to score or use it to get into the best position to score or assist.

Whenever I was lucky enough to go to a Bruins game with my sons, I would urge them to ignore the puck and watch only him throughout the shift and learn how to anticipate, read, and react. That’s how great plays are made or busted up, depending on where the flow is going.