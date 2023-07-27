Through helpline, group works to counter extremism before it grows

As executive director of Parents for Peace, a nonprofit featured in the Globe in April, I applaud Hanna Krueger’s coverage of extremism in the military (“Armed, extreme, and in uniform,” Page A1, June 16). She highlights the Pentagon’s need for protocols addressing this issue. However, as the story suggests, our political climate is one of the biggest obstacles to more proactive approaches to countering extremism.

Extremism is a very human disease. It is a harmful, addictive response to grievances; we have seen its roots in underlying traumas. Yet through our helpline, we’ve witnessed the possibility of recovery, achieved by addressing these traumas, offering healthier coping strategies, and rebuilding social ties.