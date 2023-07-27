Universities’ dual role in shaping and adapting to AI’s future

Re “The future of AI innovation and the role of academics in shaping it” (Opinion, July 20): While I second Daniela Rus’s outward-facing strategies, this conversation needs introspection, too. Universities shouldn’t just help shape global policy on artificial intelligence. They must also address how AI shapes us.

As a longtime university faculty member and administrator, I believe we have a duty to explore AI’s transformative potential for teaching and learning and to reimagine education paradigms. AI applications like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard can provide greater access to quality education, especially for marginalized communities, by addressing language barriers, tailoring educational content to individual learning styles, and establishing more inclusive learning environments. But if we fail to reflect on these implications, we risk detaching ourselves from the very world we aspire to serve.