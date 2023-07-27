The Angels said they won’t trade him and Shohei Ohtani celebrated with his first MLB shutout

The hard-throwing righty with wicked offspeed pitches had previously finished eight innings five times, most recently Sept. 29, 2022. He walked three in the 111-pitch performance with 71 strikes.

Ohtani (9-5) did not give up a hit until the fifth inning, when Kerry Carpenter led off with a single, but he didn’t yield much more on the same day the Angels confirmed they’re not trading the two-way superstar.

DETROIT — Shohei Ohtani gave up one hit and struck out eight in his first complete game in Major League Baseball, Taylor Ward hit two homers and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers, 6-0, in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday.

Michael Lorenzen (5-7) gave up three runs on five hits while walking one and striking out seven over five innings on what might have been his final start with the franchise.

The 31-year-old Lorenzen signed a one-year deal with the rebuilding Tigers, who are likely hoping they can acquire assets for a pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever before the trade deadline Tuesday.

The Angels, aiming for their first playoff appearance since 2014, sent a message to their players and fans that they're in a win-now mode with a significant trade that essentially confirmed Ohtani is staying at least through the season. The Ohtani-led pitching staff was bolstered Wednesday night in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, acquiring right-handers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López.

The Angels traded two of their top minor league prospects — left-hander Ky Bush and catcher Edgar Quero — to the White Sox, who got a solid return for two talented veteran pitchers playing their final season before unrestricted free agency.

Giolito is the centerpiece of the deal for the Halos, who were eager to add an experienced starting pitcher. The Los Angeles-area native was among the top available names on the market as an impending free agent unlikely to re-sign with the White Sox.

"We're going to roll the dice and see what happens," Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters in Detroit before the game, just days before MLB's trade deadline.

Ohtani will be a free agent this winter. Even though the franchise risks losing the 29-year-old slugger and starting pitcher on the open market — there’s speculation he could fetch $500-600 million — it is motivated to make its first playoff appearance in his six major league seasons.

“I love Shohei Ohtani,” Minasian said. “He comes in, prepares, works, goes out and performs on a nightly basis. Obviously, does both (hitting and pitching). He’s a great teammate. He takes this really seriously. He eats it. He sleeps it.

“He’s somebody that we would love to have going forward.”

Ohtani, who will be a free agent after the season, went 0 for 5 at the plate and struck out twice.

His teammates provided plenty of offense.

Trey Cabbage's sacrifice fly in the second inning was his first of three RBIs. Ward hit a homer in sixth and eighth innings.

Ohtani kept Detroit off balance at the plate, throwing the ball past them with fastballs that approached 100 mph and leaving them flailing at sliders and splitters.