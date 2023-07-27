Asisat Oshoala seals Nigeria’s upset win over co-host Australia at the Women’s World Cup

After losing 3-2, an Australian squad dealing with injuries to striker Sam Kerr and understudy Mary Fowler needs to beat Olympic champion Canada in Melbourne on Monday to control its own fate for a spot in the round of 16.

The Barcelona striker entered the game in the 63rd minute and Nigeria took the lead two minutes later for the first time, 2-1. Within nine minutes, Oshoala scored a goal that sealed an upset victory, sparked her jersey-shedding celebration, and left Australia in a must-win scenario for World Cup survival.

Asisat Oshoala had to watch from Nigeria’s bench for an hour, desperate to get into the action, before getting a chance to unleash all her pent up energy against co-host Australia at the Women’s World Cup.

Advertisement

Nigeria and Canada opened with a 0-0 draw and both teams now have four points. Australia has three from its opening 1-0 win over Ireland. Nigeria next faces winless Ireland, which is making its debut in the tournament.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum said he benched Oshoala at the start of the game to manage her long-term injury, but always intended to send her on when it was most needed.

“She’s such a force physically,” Waldrum said. “She can create problems — the third goal was massive. When we talked about her role — she’s like any player, she wants to be on all the time — I said ‘I just have a feeling, come on for the last 30 minutes and make a difference.’"

What a feeling.

The pivotal moment against the injury-plagued Australians was in the 72nd minute when Oshoala swooped on a defensive mixup and beat three Matildas to the ball, sneaking a right-foot inside the near post from a tight angle.

She peeled off her jersey and sprinted to the right corner to celebrate scoring in three consecutive World Cups, getting a yellow card in the process.

Advertisement

“I’m so proud of these players. So many people didn’t believe,” Waldrum said. "Didn’t believe in me, in the team.

“I told them after the match, keep believing.”

Emily van Egmond scored the opener for Australia and Uchenna Kanu equalized seconds before halftime when she tapped in a floating, deflected cross from to the blue-haired Rasheedat Ajibade.

Nigeria scored from a corner with three players heading the ball in sequence, starting with Michelle Alozie and going recalled midfielder Ajibade, who angled it across for veteran Uchiobe Ohale beside the post.

Ohale nodded it in and took the brunt of Alanna Kennedy’s attempted clearance kick simultaneously.

The Australians threw everything into attack in front of a parochial 49,156 crowd but only managed to pull one goal back with Kennedy’s header deep in added time.

Portugal knocks Vietnam out with 2-0 victory

Telma Encarnacao scored one goal and assisted on another as Portugal defeated Vietnam 2-0 in the Women’s World Cup, a win that ensured Vietnam will not advance to the knockout stage.

Portugal jumped ahead in the seventh minute following a quick series of decisive passes through the Vietnamese defense. Lucia Alves dropped in a perfect cross to Encarnacao at the top of the six-yard box for a simple finish.

Portugal still has a shot to advance out of the group stage but will need to win or draw against the United States, with a Netherlands loss next Tuesday against Vietnam.

In the 21st minute, Portugal turned a goal kick from Vietnam into a chance, taking possession and moving downfield. Encarnacao slipped the ball to Kika Nazareth as she raced through defenders, and the 20-year-old forward slotted the second goal of the night to the left of goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh.

Advertisement

Portugal coach Francisco Neto held out seven starters from the team’s 1-0 loss to the Netherlands, including 31-year-old captain Dolores Silva and goalkeeper Ines Pereira. Both Encarnacao and Nazareth came off the bench in the loss to the Dutch; both started in the win over Vietnam.

About 6,650 fans turned out to Waikato Stadium, which has a capacity of 18,009. The crowd was mostly Vietnamese fans, but it was the Portuguese contingent that made all the noise.