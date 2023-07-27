Baseball’s trade-deadline period is an uncomfortable time for players

Bleier doesn’t expect to be traded, but he said, “It’s better to be prepared than … to be scrambling.”

The reasoning behind the reliever’s expanded wardrobe is simple: The Sox usually take late-night flights and have a comfortable dress code. But this trip will take them through the trade deadline, one that could send players on the major league roster to another team that asks its players to step up their attire.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom hasn’t indicated whether he will buy, sell, or do both before this year’s deadline, which is Tuesday. Bloom said he is focused on “building a team while we build the organization.”

Advertisement

For the players involved in transactions, there can be anguish that comes with telling your family your job uprooted their lives again, tension in quickly finding a place to live, and uneasiness in assimilating into a new team — all, of course, while trying to play well.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“We’re going to have a completely new team in here in the next two weeks,” said Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder.

The Sox already started reshaping their roster with the trade of Kiké Hernández to the Dodgers, a move prompted by roster redundancies and the veteran’s subpar play.

Hernández’s absence echoed through the clubhouse ahead of Wednesday’s win over the Braves, with players asking attendants to put his first game with Los Angeles on the television and Justin Turner tweeting a trio of teary-eyed emojis.

Relationships extend beyond the players. Refsnyder and Hernandez’s wives and children had grown close in their time together — a connection that’ll be at the very least strained by a cross-country divide.

Advertisement

Some trades are easier than others. Bleier was with the Orioles during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. In his last game with the team, a win over the Rays, he expected to come in during the seventh inning. He didn’t.

He expected to come in for the eighth inning. He didn’t.

You can guess what happened, or didn’t happen, in the ninth.

“Man, that’s kind of weird,” he recalled thinking.

Orioles general manager Mike Elias called him into his office after the game and explained why Bleier didn’t enter the game: He’d been traded to the Marlins.

That worked out well for the South Florida native, who went to a contending team and was able to stay with his in-laws.

But as anyone who has executed any kind of major move knows, finding housing in major metropolitan areas isn’t usually easy — especially on short notice.

“Most places don’t do two-month leases,” said Refsnyder.

The 2012 Yankees draft pick was traded by New York to the Blue Jays in July 2017. He first went to Triple A Buffalo but was called up to Toronto soon after — showing up late to his first game because he got stuck at the border trying to sort out his paperwork.

Refsnyder, whose salary in 2017 was $189,995 per Spotrac, was able to find an “expensive” place to live near the Blue Jays ballpark with help from the team. While he liked the city and said his new teammates were good to him, he doesn’t look back fondly on the experience.

Advertisement

“Played like [expletive] in Toronto,” he said. “It sucked. It was stressful trying to meet a bunch of new people midway through the season.”

The Blue Jays were coming off a pair of playoff appearances and were a pretty close group — an isolating environment in which Refsnyder tried to fit without being overbearing.

“You’re like the new kid,” he said.

That isn’t a universal experience, though. Bleier said it was easy for him to get acquainted with players in other clubhouses because they’d likely crossed paths as teammates or had other connections.

Some players don’t have to go through any kind of adjustment. Adam Duvall has been traded three times, most recently in 2021 when the Braves acquired him en route to a World Series victory.

Duvall, who played for the Braves from 2018-20, hadn’t even been away from Atlanta for a full season before they reacquired him. He knew basically every face in the clubhouse. It’s a situation similar to Hernández’s with the Dodgers, a team he played with from 2015-20.

“If you’re going to get traded, then that was probably the best spot for him,” Duvall said. “He’s going to be comfortable when he walks in there. He’s going to know the personnel, he’s going to know where to live, he’s going to know where to go eat. So those things will make it a little easier for him.”

Advertisement

But even with his positive midseason trade experience, Duvall — who could find himself on the move again this year — didn’t totally enjoy it.

“You’re playing a game that night,” he said, “but yet you still have to figure out where you’re going to live and what your family’s going to do and how to get all your stuff to a new city while still trying to perform. I think that’s the toughest part.”

Anxiety is an ever-present part of the baseball season, but it’s ratcheted up around the deadline. Even if you’re not the player being traded, the moves could have ramifications that affect you; roster space is limited, after all.

“I think we’re all anxious,” Refsnyder said, “and I think it’s a big sigh of relief once it’s done.”

Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byvarunshankar.