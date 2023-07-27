Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow carted off the field at practice

Coach Zac Taylor later said it was a calf injury. Burrow was wearing a sleeve on it and came up limping.

The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after the play near the end of the afternoon practice.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the practice field after he came up hobbling from a scramble on Thursday.

Several teammates gathered around while trainers tended to the Pro Bowl quarterback before he was helped on to the back of a cart.

“Sometimes players feel a little sore after the first day,” Taylor said when asked about Burrow wearing the sleeve on his right calf.

“I’m not the expert here, but my gut says Joe will be OK,” center Ted Karras said in the locker room.

“I’m not going to talk about another player’s injuries, but I know about calf strains all too well, and they are painful but aren’t the end of the world,” defensive end Sam Hubbard said. “They do linger a bit, but I think the training staff and Joe are going to do the right thing and to take care of this early in camp and be ready to go.”

Burrow is still negotiating with the Bengals on a long-term contract that could make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.

Burrow had talked Wednesday about how good he felt at the opening of camp after his first three NFL training camps were disrupted and how he hoped to play in some preseason games.

Preseason practice was truncated in Burrow’s rookie year in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2001, he was still rehabbing after knee surgery the previous December. On the first day of camp last year, he was stricken with appendicitis.

“I feel in my position I don’t want to waste any of these days that I have to get better,” he said. “I’ve wasted enough days over the last two years with injuries, appendicitis, COVID year before that. I don’t want to get out of camp wishing I had seven more days that I could have got better.”

Ramsey hurt

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was carted off with an apparent leg injury at the end of Dolphins practice.

Ramsey was matched up against receiver Tyreek Hill during an 11-on-11 drill when the injury happened. He went down grabbing at his left knee and was attended to by trainers.

Ramsey was helped up but didn’t appear to put any weight on the leg before he was carted off the field as Miami’s second full-team practice of training camp closed.

“Everybody’s worried about him,” said safety Jevon Holland, “but we’re not really sure what’s wrong. He’ll be all right.”

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, in a trade with the Rams in March.

Barkley followed his heart

Star running back Saquon Barkley followed his heart in signing his franchise tag and joining the Giants for the start of training camp.

Speaking for the first time since signing a one-year, $11 contract, Barkley said he wanted to play the game he loved, realized he had little leverage in contract talks after being tagged, and hoped having a second straight big season would help increase the value of running backs across the NFL.

“I had an epiphany,” Barkley said. “Now, the reality of it is, I kind of just followed my heart.”

The Giants and Barkley failed to reach a deal on a multiyear contract extension on July 17, meaning he could only play on a one-year deal, centered around the $10.1 million franchise tag the Giants placed on him on March.

There was speculation Barkley would sit out a part of camp or possibly the entire season if he was very unhappy. It never came that close. The sides got together Monday and 24 hours later the 26-year-old signed his tender sheet, which was coupled with $909,000 in incentives.

Barkley said he considered sitting out, but opted to sign the new contract after talking with family and former players. He also noted if he sat out and the Giants had a bad season, no team would want to sign him the following season.

“The only way that I will make a change or do something that’s going to benefit for myself and my family is doing what I do best, and that’s showing up playing the game I love and do at a high level,” Barkley said.

Hall of Fame semifinalists

Versatile running back Roger Craig, two-time Super Bowl-winning coaches Tom Coughlin and Mike Shanahan, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft advanced to the next stage of consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame The selection committees cut the list of candidates from 31 seniors and 29 coaches and contributors to 12 in each category. The 12-person committees for each group will meet next month to pick up to three senior candidates among players who last played no later 1998, and one coach and contributor. The finalists will be part of the Hall’s class of 2024 if they are supported by at least 80 percent of voters next January . . . Free agent running Dalvin Cook will meet with the new-look Jets this weekend. “We’ll never say no to a great player,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “If the opportunity presents itself in the right way. So we’re excited about him and his visit. It’s really just being able to get have a conversation, get hands on him.” Cook has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons, but was released by the Vikings on June 8 for salary-cap savings . . . Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signed a one-year contract extension that ties him to the Bengals through the 2025 season. The four-year, $60 million deal that Hendrickson signed with the Bengals during 2021 free agency was set to expire at the end of the 2024 season. The 28-year-old Hendrickson has 22 sacks and six forced fumbles in two seasons with the team. He played through a broken wrist last season to help the Bengals reach the AFC Championship game for the second straight year . . . The Cardinals reworked the contract for All-Pro safety Budda Baker, adding $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives for the upcoming season, including a $300,000 signing bonus, according to a person familiar with the deal. Baker had made it known he was unhappy with his contract, but was on the field for the first practice of camp on Wednesday, giving a good indication that contract talks were trending in the right direction.

