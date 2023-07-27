Bill Belichick complimented Patrice Bergeron by comparing him to Devin McCourty

After Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement earlier this week, some notable figures across the sports world have weighed in to congratulate the Bruins legend on his 19 seasons in the NHL.

Among those to offer kind words was Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who was asked about Bergeron’s retirement before a training camp practice on Thursday.

“Obviously great,” Belichick said of Bergeron. “All the coaches that have been here — Claude [Julien], Bruce [Cassidy] and Jim [Montgomery] now — everybody’s raved about him and what he’s meant to the team and the organization.