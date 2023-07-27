Chris Sale throws live BP, says he is open to any role when he returns to Red Sox

Sale went through a full warmup, sat down in the dugout, then logged 20 pitches against Caleb Hamilton and Niko Kavadas . He threw his entire mix and sounded an optimistic note that his next step would be a minor league rehab game Tuesday.

WORCESTER — Lefthander Chris Sale took another step toward a return to the Red Sox Thursday, throwing live batting practice at Polar Park against two members of the Triple A Worcester Red Sox. It marked the first time he’d thrown to hitters since suffering a stress reaction in his left shoulder in a start against the Reds June 1.

“Overall, today was a good day,” said Sale. “I’m ready for the next step, whatever it may be. Felt great. Felt normal, which is a good thing. So, it’s just about building up.”

Sale is familiar with working his way back from injury at this time of year. In 2018, after being shut down for two months with shoulder inflammation, he returned to the Sox in mid-September and progressively built his workload, pitching one inning in his first outing. In 2021 and 2022, he built to a fuller starter’s workload, getting to 89 pitches in 2021 and 72 in 2022.

The Sox could hasten his return if they elect to have him build his workload in the big leagues, whether as an opener or reliever. Sale deferred to the team to make that call.

“I’ve got a locker, not an office; those aren’t my calls,” said Sale, who is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA this season. “I want to get there as quick as I can, but I’m not here to force anybody’s hand or step on anyone’s toes.

“I’m going off of what they say. If they want me coming back throwing two innings as an opener, I’m in. If they want me to build up to six innings, I’m in. If they want me coming out of the bullpen in the seventh inning, deal.

“I want to come in here, do my work, do everything I can to get healthy as quickly as possible, and then it’s up to them how they want to use me.”

While Sale isn’t certain of the role or timing of his return, he is enthused about the prospect of rejoining the team in the middle of a push for a playoff spot.

“Pitching in a pennant race is a lot more fun than not,” said Sale. “The guys have been holding it down very well. They’ve been playing great baseball after the break. We’ve put ourselves in, I think, a really good position.

“I’m excited to be a part of it and be a contributing factor.”

