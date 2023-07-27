By all indications, Christian Gonzalez is exactly what the Patriots need at cornerback

“It was getting late, and I started feeling the tension, like, ‘Wait a minute . . . He ain’t went yet?’ ” recalled Martin, who is Oregon’s cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator. “Pick 8, Pick 9, Pick 10, Pick 11, I’m like, ‘Man, what are they waiting on?’ ”

But as teams continued to pass over the 6-foot-2-inch cornerback, Martin anxiously started to wonder.

As the first round of the NFL draft progressed, Demetrice Martin sat restless in the green room. Headed into the evening, Martin had made an effort to block out the buzz surrounding Christian Gonzalez, whom he coached for three college seasons.

Multiple mock drafts projected Gonzalez to go in the top 10. Some even pegged him as the first cornerback off the board, ahead of Devon Witherspoon of Illinois.

When Seattle selected Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick, and Washington took Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes at No. 16, Martin couldn’t hide his uneasiness. Gonzalez, sitting across from Martin, looked up and reassured his position coach.

“You’re tripping,” he told Martin.

With New England on the clock at No. 17, the phone finally rang. After trading down three spots from their original pick, the Patriots selected Gonzalez. The wait was over.

By the end of the night, Martin passed along a message: “They got to pay for this.”

“[Gonzalez was] like, ‘You’re damn right,’ ” Martin said. “That’s when I knew. He’s going to show who’s the best corner in this class.”

For the Patriots, the sequence of events couldn’t have played out better. In the trade with the Steelers, they came away with a top cornerback prospect, along with a fourth-round pick.

“Overall, there probably was some surprise that he lasted as long as he did,” Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh said at the conclusion of the first round. “It was a great job by [front office executive] Pat Stewart being in contact with different teams and [director of scouting] Eliot Wolf working with the Steelers, moving back, and still being able to pick up Christian.”

The goal is for Gonzalez to develop into a lockdown cornerback, a position of need for the Patriots following the departures of Stephen Gilmore and J.C. Jackson. Jonathan Jones, who primarily plays in the slot, and Jalen Mills, who functions as a hybrid defensive back, helped fill the void last season, but Gonzalez serves as a potential long-term solution on the perimeter.

New England’s schedule this season features opponents with talented wide receiver corps — starting with Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in Week 1, followed by Miami’s Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in Week 2 — making the position all the more important.

Gonzalez is hopeful he can follow in the footsteps of fellow AFC East cornerback Sauce Gardner, who played all 17 games for the Jets last season, led the league in pass breakups (20), and won Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“It means a lot to be able to watch somebody come in and just make an instant impact,” Gonzalez said. “I want to hopefully do the same thing. I just want to come in, compete, and learn.”

Christian Gonzalez hopes he can be an instant-impact cornerback the way Sauce Gardner was for the Jets last season. Paul Connors/Associated Press

For Gonzalez, the opportunity represents the next step in his development as a cornerback, a role Martin had to fight for him to play three years ago.

Colorado had recruited Gonzalez to play safety, but Martin, the school’s cornerbacks coach at the time, pleaded with head coach Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Tyson Summers to make a change. Even though Dorrell saw Gonzalez’s body type as a safety, Martin had a strong feeling that his fluidity, ball skills, and athleticism would make him a productive cornerback.

“Just give me Christian Gonzalez,” Martin would say. “Coach, please, this dude right here in this scheme at corner, it’s a no-brainer.”

After Colorado struggled during training camp to find a starting cornerback opposite junior Mekhi Blackmon, Dorrell granted Martin his wish. Gonzalez moved to cornerback — and almost immediately proved Martin right.

While the transition required a higher level of urgency and physicality, along with other more nuanced adjustments, Gonzalez looked to be a natural. As a freshman, he registered 25 tackles and five pass breakups in six games. As a sophomore, he logged 53 tackles, including five for loss, and five pass breakups in 12 games.

When Martin left for a job at Oregon in 2022, Gonzalez decided to follow him. Even before he played a game, Gonzalez showed he was ready for the challenge of the Pac-12. Rarely did a receiver ever get by him, rarely did he appear strained on the field.

“He almost went the entire spring without giving up a catch,” Martin said. “It was to the point where they were trying to find somebody to catch the ball on him, setting up matchups and double moves, all types of stuff. It was crazy to see that spring.”

As a junior, Gonzalez finished with 50 tackles, 7 pass breakups, and 4 interceptions. The last stat proved to be key because he did not record any interceptions during his time at Colorado.

“Everybody was asking if I had ball skills,” Gonzalez said at the combine earlier this year. “I went out and showed I’ve got the ball skills to trust in. I knew I had that my whole life, but, you know, I just had to go and make the plays.”

As Martin watched Gonzalez grow into one of the best cornerback prospects in his class, he applauded his ability to absorb information and apply it on the field. In fact, when Martin first started teaching him tackling techniques, Gonzalez’s desire to replicate exactly what he saw on film initially held him back.

Things clicked once Martin boiled the instructions down to fundamentals and instincts.

“Certain situations would come up in tackling, and I’d be like, ‘Why are you so hesitant?’ ” Martin recalled. “Then I was like, ‘This dude is trying to make the perfect tackle on every situation.’ ”

The Patriots will certainly welcome the coachability of the 21-year-old Gonzalez, as well as his versatility. They’ll also probably appreciate his soft-spoken nature, reminiscent of Gilmore, a rarity at his position.

“He’s got plenty of dog in him, but if you’re looking for the alpha dog, meaning the dog that’s going to go out there and be barking for no reason as soon as he hits the gate, that ain’t him,” Martin said. “He’s going to bite the [expletive] out of you, but he’s not going to bark and tell you about it beforehand.”

Training camp will serve as a much more informative evaluation period for all the rookies, but Gonzalez’s history and New England’s needs have him in line to become a Week 1 starter. And his flashes throughout OTAs and minicamp have certainly been tantalizing, too.

Perhaps no rep better encapsulates his potential than when Gonzalez jumped up during a position drill and effortlessly stretched to secure a one-handed grab.

“You’re going to get a ton of that,” Martin said. “I promise you.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.