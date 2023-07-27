Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to undergo knee surgery and may miss start of season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey will undergo surgery Friday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, a person familiar with the diagnosis told the Associated Press.

Ramsey was injured and carted off the field at the end of Miami’s practice on Thursday. The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t released details, said the severity of Ramsey’s injury will be determined during surgery.

The Dolphins open the season on Sept. 10 at the Chargers.