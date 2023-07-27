Lee Hodges has first-round lead in 3M Open in bid to make FedEX Cup playoffs

“I played really well,” Thomas said. “I think everybody that played this afternoon was pretty shocked with that wind. I think it was supposed to be somewhere in the kind of 8-to-10 (miles per hour) range, but that was wild. It was not only blowing hard, but it was blowing in different directions.”

Two-time major champion Justin Thomas, who’s trying to make both the playoffs and the US Ryder Cup team, opened with a 69 in windier afternoon conditions at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

Lee Hodges got off to a good start in his bid to make the FedEx Cup playoffs, shooting an 8-under-par 63 for a one-stroke lead in the first round of the 3M Open on Thursday.

Kevin Streelman had the best of the afternoon rounds with a 64, matching Hideki Matsuyama, Brandt Snedeker and Tyler Duncan. Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy and Justin Suh were another shot back, and defending champion Tony Finau was one of nine players to shoot 66.

Hodges entered the week having missed the cut in three of his past four tournaments and 14 of 29 events this season. He’s 74th in the FedEx Cup standings; the top 70 will make the playoffs that begin in two weeks.

He got off to a hot start with back-to-back birdies.

“To see that wedge shot go to an inch on the first hole and then make that 40-footer on the second hole, I was like, ‘All right, here we go, might as well make a lot of birdies if we’re gonna make a couple,’” Hodges said.

Because of approaching inclement weather, play was halted with seven groups on the course. Several players were 3 under with a few holes left. They will resume their rounds Friday morning.

Champions — Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 5-under 66 to take the first-round lead at the Senior British Open in Bridgend, Wales, five years after he became the first Spaniard to win the tournament.

Jimenez is two shots ahead of Alex Cejka and Mario Tiziani at Royal Porthcawl. Vijay Singh and Jeev Milka Singh are three shots off the lead.

“I am playing very solid on all parts of the game, from the tees to the greens, putting working also,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez, who edged Bernhard Langer by one shot at St. Andrews in 2018, made six birdies and one bogey.

“I was little bit rushing myself there,” he said of his bogey on the 14th. “That was the only bad thing.”

Defending champion Darren Clarke’s 73 included a double bogey on the par-4 No. 1.

Langer, who won the last time the Senior British Open was held at Royal Porthcawl in 2017, also carded a 73. He is a four-time winner of this major and has been runner-up three times.

The tournament is the last of five majors on the senior schedule. The winner gets into the British Open next year at Royal Troon.

LPGA — Paula Reto had eight birdies as she carded a 7-under-par 64 to take a surprise first-round lead at the Évian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France.

The 33-year-old South African holds a two-shot lead over 2015 champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand and three other players locked on 66: Frenchwoman Celine Boutier, American Alison Lee, and Thai golfer Wichanee Meechai — who recovered from a bogey and a double bogey early on.

“I had so much fun,” Reto said. “The views and everything, it’s just awesome to be here. I hit some good quality shots beginning of the round and just gave myself opportunities.”

Reto’s stellar round was perhaps surprising because she has only won one tournament on the LPGA Tour and has never placed higher than 18th at a major championship.

“You never know out here with this golf course. Anything is possible,” Reto said. “You’ve just got to give yourself the best opportunity to make par and birdie.”

Her only blemish was a bogey on the 11th hole at the Évian Resort Golf Club, which celebrated its 10th anniversary as a major.