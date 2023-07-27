Lindsey Horan channeled her anger into a goal, and other observations from the US tie against the Netherlands

It was the strangest moment of what, to that point, had been a strange and frustrating game for the US soccer team, which had been reduced to chasing and reaching against a disciplined Dutch side. As the clock ticked toward the 63rd minute of play in this second group-stage game of the Women’s World Cup Wednesday, the US trailed by a goal and was searching for the type of cohesion and attack that has long defined its international dominance.

As they stood on either side of referee Yoshimi Yamashita, the game official forcing them into an unusual conversation as she seemingly attempted to broker peace in the wake of their on-field collision, Lindsey Horan and Danielle van de Donk continued to gesticulate toward each other and holler their frustration to Yamashita.

They found it in Horan, who took her anger at being on the wrong end of a physical van de Donk tackle that wasn’t even whistled for a foul and fueled it into her play. With super sub Rose Lavelle patiently waiting to take the corner kick that resulted from van de Donk’s collision with Horan, the US cocaptain heard the words of teammate Julie Ertz in her head.

“Linds, please, just don’t get another yellow card,” said Ertz, as relayed by Horan to reporters in New Zealand. “Just score this goal to shut everyone up.”

And so she did. A perfect cross by Lavelle, a perfect header by Horan, and the US knotted the game at 1-1, holding on for a tie that felt like quite a relief after such a run of uninspired soccer.

And thus, with one game remaining in round-robin play, the Americans retain a chance to win Group E but cede the dominance and easier path that would have come with a win. Still, they head into the third game against Portugal having learned one important fact about themselves, a fact that should serve as a scary reminder to the rest of the soccer world that the Americans still set the standard.

Don’t make them angry.

Referee Yoshimi Yamashita separated US and Netherlands players when tempers flared a little. MARTY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty Images

“That little tackle,” Horan started, and then corrected herself, “big tackle, changed the [mentality] in my head.”

As she acknowledged on television in the moments after the game: “I think once we got into that tackle, all I wanted to do was score. Heat of the moment, I got a little pissed at [van de Donk], but Rose put in an absolute dime, and I got on the end of it.”

Horan, elevated to cocaptain alongside Alex Morgan after an injury to veteran defender Becky Sauerbrunn (and wow, does this team miss Sauerbrunn in a big way), lived up to the bona fides. In waking herself up, she woke up the entire team, which pushed toward the final whistle with more chances in the final third than they’d had all game.

Though the long view insists a win would have been better, the small view says it was an important display of resilience and fight.

A few other bright spots as the US preps for Portugal, a game that kicks off in the wee hours Tuesday morning.

▪ Fitness. By the final minutes, it was clear the Americans were outrunning and outpacing the Dutch by plenty, a credit to their preparedness under coach Vlatko Andonovski. The coach used only one sub in tapping Lavelle to enter after halftime, an odd choice to me given the depth of scoring options and creativity on the bench. But the players on the field didn’t wane at all, and that was impressive.

▪ Set pieces. The US continues to be the best in the world at setting up scoring chances, and after an 11-1 advantage in corner kicks, the Americans finally made one count. The credit goes to Lavelle, whose pinpoint accuracy was bested only by Irish captain Kate McCabe earlier in the day, when McCabe scored directly on a corner by tucking the ball high and just inside the far post.

▪ Sophia Smith. She may not have scored after netting two against Vietnam, but Smith was the most active US forward by far, creating chances till the final whistle. Fellow young star Trinity Rodman nearly eased the US fears immediately after the Dutch took the 1-0 first-half lead, but her daring long shot from beyond the 18-yard box was saved.

But warning signs too:

▪ Finishing. Turns out the Vietnam game was the warning sign we feared, when the US dominated in shots and could have had more than three goals. The inability to finish around the goal reared its head again against the Netherlands, with Morgan, Smith, Rodman et al missing good chances.

▪ Midfield. With Ertz moving back to fill the gaping hole left by Sauerbrunn, the US midfield has yet to be a strength. Part of that is the ongoing recovery of Lavelle, who surely will stabilize things when she can start again. But the combo of Savannah DeMelo and Andi Sullivan didn’t look great Wednesday night.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.