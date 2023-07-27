Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy explains his absence from spring minicamp

“I had a baby around that time, and family is the biggest thing for me; just going to leave it at that,” he said after Day 2 of Patriots training camp. “I’m here. A big smile on my face. I’m going to do whatever I can for the organization. I’ll work as hard as I can. That’s why we play this game — to be out on this field. To be a brotherhood.”

FOXBOROUGH — Speaking with media for the first time since he skipped mandatory minicamp in the spring, veteran Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy explained Thursday some of the reasoning as to why he stayed away in June.

Advertisement

Guy, 33, has been with the Patriots for six seasons but didn’t show for the mandatory spring workouts. There was a reported contractual issue, but he said Thursday there is continued discussion between his agent and the organization.

“Me and my agent have been in discussion with the organization, and we’re just going to keep that private between us,” he said.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“We understand that it’s a business out here. Our baby was born around that time, and we had things we had to deal with. We’re big on family, and we had to handle certain things. We’re going to leave it at that.

“It is what it is. I didn’t pay any mind to that. My job is to go out there and play football, right? Let everything else handle itself out on the other side of it.”

Guy, who is considered one of the locker room leaders, was New England’s 2022 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The 6-foot-4-inch, 315-pounder had 46 tackles and two sacks in 14 games last season.

Guy said retirement was never a part of the conversation, at least at this stage.

Advertisement

“I think retirement is [on] everyone’s mind nowadays,” he said. “People retire after two, three years. But no, I’m still enjoying the game. When I’m done enjoying the game and feel like I need to hang them up, then I’ll hang ‘em up.

“Right now, I’m just happy I have my kids out here and they can see me play. That’s the biggest thing.

“I’m here. This is what I chose to do. I’m here for training camp. I’m here to compete. I love this game.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.