Why do the Red Sox wear yellow jerseys?

The Sox have won nine straight games while wearing their yellow jerseys, dating back to a 13-3 win over Kansas City on Sept. 18. They’re 21-4 overall in the City Connect uniforms, including a perfect 6-0 in 2023.

Instead, the Sox honor their city’s heritage with yellow and blue jerseys, a combination that has caused some confusion among fans.

For a team with the word “red” in its name, there’s a glaring absence of red in the Boston Red Sox’ City Connect jerseys.

Why do the Sox wear yellow uniforms? And why do they keep winning when they do?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Red Sox’ yellow City Connect jerseys.

Detail showing the "617" arm patch, the blue "B" logo, and "Boston" on the front of the Red Sox' City Connect jerseys. Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike

Red Sox City Connect jersey history

The club introduced its City Connect jerseys in 2021, with Sox players donning the yellow-and-blue kits for the first time on April 17 of that year to commemorate and celebrate Patriots Day in Boston.

The Red Sox took inspiration from icons of the Boston Marathon for the uniforms, including pulling from the BAA’s color scheme. The jerseys feature a runner’s bib that says “617″ (Boston’s area code) on the sleeve and “Boston” in a stencil font across the front paying tribute to the Boylston Street finish line.

“This is something new and different that we thought we wanted to expand,” Red Sox chief marketing officer Adam Grossman said in 2021. “Think differently about our brand and think differently about our approach to fans and to try to spark something new.”

Seven teams launched City Connect uniforms in 2021, including Boston, Arizona, Miami, San Francisco, the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers. That number has since expanded to 20 teams in 2023.

Boston’s uniforms were met with mixed reactions from fans, as some lauded the team for paying homage to the city’s unique holiday, while traditionalists argued that the bright yellow uniforms strayed too far from the team’s history (and its name). Regardless, the Red Sox sold out of the new jerseys and the City Connect merchandise that came with them at the Fenway Park team store following their release.

Boston College debuted a similar yellow jersey in March in honor of the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings.

Why do the Red Sox keep winning in their yellow jerseys?

That question is nearly impossible to answer. Any number of factors could play a role in the Sox’ repeated success while wearing the yellow jerseys. Still, it’s a pattern that’s hard to ignore.

When the Sox went on a five-game win streak while wearing the yellow jerseys in September 2021, the uniforms became a regular part of the rotation.

“I know it’s not white and red. I know we’re not the Yellow Sox. But we need wins right now,” former Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts said at the time. “So if it’s yellow, it’s yellow.”

Around the same time, manager Alex Cora said that wearing the jerseys throughout a win streak was about nothing more than following a routine.

“We’re not superstitious. We just love routines,” Cora said in 2021. “It just so happens at 6 o’clock, the uniforms are there. It’s part of our routine right now.”

The Red Sox most recently pulled off a two-game sweep of the MLB-leading Braves while wearing the City Connect jerseys, continuing a hot streak that has them moving up in the AL East at just the right time.

There is no set schedule for when the Red Sox will wear their City Connect jerseys, but as long as they keep winning in them, they’re likely to stay in the rotation.

