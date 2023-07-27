Some important contract extensions could be in the works, and other thoughts on Day 2 of Patriots training camp

Uche, coming off a breakout season, said Thursday his agents have been in communication with the Patriots, but he does not worry himself with negotiations.

Safety Kyle Dugger, linebacker Josh Uche, and guard Mike Onwenu are entering the last season of their rookie deals, making potential contract extensions a hot topic of discussion.

FOXBOROUGH — As the Patriots gear up for the dog days of training camp, several important personnel decisions loom in the near future.

“Wherever I’m wanted, wherever I’m needed, I’m willing to work,” Uche said. “Wherever I may be — God willing, it’s here — I’ll just give it everything I’ve got.”

Dugger expressed a similar sentiment on Wednesday.

“I’d love to play ball here,” he said. “As far as everything else, I kind of leave that to my agent. I’m just focused on playing ball while I’m here.”

A year ago, with punter Jake Bailey in the same situation, the Patriots inked him to a four-year, $13.5 million extension. But the team ended up releasing Bailey nine months later, after his down season ended with a two-game suspension.

Bailey was the only member of the Patriots’ 2019 draft class to receive an extension.

Now, the Patriots have the ability to secure three key members of their 2020 draft class, preventing them from entering unrestricted free agency. Linebacker Anfernee Jennings, selected in the third round in 2020, is also eligible for an extension, though he has yet to earn as meaningful a role as Dugger, Uche, and Onwenu.

Director of player personnel Matt Groh said Wednesday the Patriots are trying to be “pretty proactive” with addressing expiring contracts. This offseason, they extended wide receiver DeVante Parker and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley.

“We took care of a couple of the guys who were going to be up next year,” Groh said. “There are only so many of us. We can only get so many guys done at a time. There is a lot of time and effort that’s put into it by our end, contractually, and trying to do everything that makes sense.

“We will keep looking at different options. I like taking care of business, so there is not a whole lot of sitting around and waiting for things to happen.”

The Patriots also have a handful of veterans playing on the last (or first and only) year of their contracts. Among them are tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, offensive tackle Trent Brown, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and defensive back Jalen Mills.

Asked how the high volume of players on a contract year affects the team dynamic, Groh chalked it up to the nature of the business.

“If you’ve got a high-profile guy, contracts are going to be a part of every offseason and, at a certain point, you have got to knuckle down and focus on the season at hand,” he said. “A lot of that stuff is going to take care of itself. Trying to get contracts done right now, you don’t have all the information. The player has got another season, where you potentially don’t know if his production is going to be high or low. There are a lot of factors that go into it — health, durability, role on the team, leadership.

“So, with a whole ‘nother season to go, it makes it tricky trying to gauge the market at these times. But when we think that we can do that, and obviously the player and his representatives think that we can do that, then it is smart to try and get something done.”

The Patriots are expected to enter 2024 with the most salary-cap space in the NFL.

As for observations from Day 2 of training camp . . .

1. Ty Montgomery left practice early after appearing to injure his leg. During an 11-on-11 period, Montgomery attempted to catch a pass from third-string quarterback Trace McSorley when he collided with linebacker Terez Hall. Montgomery immediately flexed and favored his leg after the play, before visiting with the medical staff. Montgomery tried to return to the field but was ultimately sidelined for the rest of the day.

2. Every Patriot was once again accounted for on Thursday. The lone absences were the same three players: Ownenu (physically unable to perform list), safety Cody Davis (PUP), and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (non-football injury list). Linebacker Matthew Judon practiced in a limited capacity, as did running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

3. Coach Bill Belichick has always preached the importance of stacking days, so it makes sense there was a good amount of carryover from Day 1. The Patriots continued to spend significant time in the red zone — and the defense continued to dominate.

For the second straight practice, Dugger picked off Mac Jones in the end zone. Jones dropped to the ground for a set of pushups after the interception.

“The red zone is tough,” Henry said. “It’s the toughest part of the field. The field is condensed. It’s tight. Everything has to be on time. It’s a lot of timing, trust, chemistry. To do that early in camp, it’s one of the tougher things to do. But it’s good for us because it challenges us right out of the gate. We have to really talk through things.”

4. Bourne had to run a lap for making a mistake during 11-on-11 drills. The crowd cheered him on as he made his way around the field. After his production and standing with the team took a step back last season, Bourne is among the players hoping for a bounce-back season. As of now, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Parker sit atop the receiver depth chart.

5. After taking the field for his second Patriots practice open to the media, Smith-Schuster was asked what he will bring to the team. His answer — “I’m a reliable guy. In tough times, tough situations, they can go to me” — described an all-too-familiar role in New England. A go-to, dependable slot receiver has been a cornerstone of the Patriots’ offense, from Troy Brown to Wes Welker to Julian Edelman. Is Smith-Schuster next up?

6. Belichick’s 19-season streak of having at least one undrafted rookie make the final 53-man roster may be in jeopardy. Malik Cunningham, a quarterback turned wide receiver, has a compelling story, but it seems doubtful he will survive cutdown day. Other options include linebacker Jourdan Heilig, tight end Johnny Lumpkin, and wide receiver Ed Lee, though all are long shots.

