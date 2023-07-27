Two outdoor pro-am boxing events set for August in Worcester and Quincy

Both events will feature some of Massachusetts’ best professional boxers, as well as a selection of up-and-coming amateurs and pros from the Bay State and beyond.

Two outdoor pro-am boxing events are scheduled for early August, with Punch-Out at Polar Park in Worcester on Aug. 4, and the Veterans Stadium Showcase in Quincy on Aug. 11.

Baseball isn’t the only professional sport taking place in midsummer around Boston.

Punch-Out at Polar Park is headlined by Kendrick “Peppa” Ball Jr., of Worcester, who will take on Oscar “Moustro” Riojas, of Monterrey, Mexico, in a light heavyweight bout.

Ball has a record of 20-1-3 with 12 knockouts, and is a former WBC USNBC silver super middleweight title-holder. Riojas holds a record of 28-16-3 with 16 knockouts.

“In 2020, I started working in the laborers’ union and my first job was here. Now, I’m part of this [event],” Ball Jr. said. “It’s big for me, especially to be headlining the first boxing show here. I’m going to put on a show and get my 21st win.”

The co-main event is a heavyweight fight between “Don’t Play” Sean Bey (7-0, seven knockouts) of Stoughton by way of Providence, and Quinton Sumpter (6-1, four knockouts) from Pittsfield.

“I had a little time off and I learned some lessons,” Bey said. “I’m a big puncher, but I don’t come in looking for a knockout. I’m just going to break [Sumpter].”

Punch-Out will also feature Dorchester native Tevin “The Hitman” Regis making his pro debut against Joshua Zimmerman (0-10) of Baltimore in a lightweight bout.

Doors open at Polar Park at 5 p.m., with the amateur card beginning at 6 and the seven-fight pro card set to start at 7.

At the Veterans Stadium Showcase, Mike “Bad Man” Ohan, Jr., fighting out of Quincy with an 18-2 record (nine knockouts), will take on Harry “The Hitman” Gigliotti (9-4, three knockouts) of Haverhill.

Ohan is a former New England welterweight title-holder, and Gigliotti is the reigning ABF super lightweight Atlantic title-holder.

Also featured is 22-year-old Frank “The Tank” Hogan of Weymouth, who has been touted as one of the best up-and-coming boxers in New England and was an alternate for the 2020 US Olympic squad. Hogan (14-0, 13 knockouts) will fight Miguel “El Pirado” Angel Suarez (15-12, nine knockouts) of Buenos Aires.

Spectators will be admitted into Veterans Memorial Stadium at 5:30 p.m.. The amateur card begins at 6:30, and the pro card gets under way at 8.

Joe Eachus can be reached at joseph.eachus@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @joeeachus_.