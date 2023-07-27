A draw against the Netherlands was good enough this time. Moving forward, the US needs better results.

Then Lindsey Horan struck with anger and authority, and the Americans salvaged a 1-1 draw that kept them where they need to be, at the top of their group (on goal differential) going into Tuesday’s finale with Portugal.

For long stretches in Wednesday’s match against the Netherlands, the US women’s soccer team was running itself breathless, down a goal, and literally chasing the game as their opponents played keepaway.

This is how it’s going to be from here forward for the two-time defending champions in this World Cup. Every outing is going to be a direct challenge, every outcome likely will be in question until the final whistle.

A draw against the 2019 runner-up was a respectable result, mostly for what it said about the Americans’ resilience and resolve.

“For us, I think the biggest thing to take away is going down a goal and coming up with an answer to that,” said Horan, whose 62nd-minute header off Rose Lavelle’s laser corner gave the US a priceless equalizer.

Horan’s goal came only a couple of minutes after she was flattened by Danielle van de Donk, her Lyon teammate and (usually) good pal. The cocaptain’s immediate response was a hard shove, some harsh words, and a fierce will to get even in the only way that mattered.

“All I wanted to do was score,” Horan said. “Heat of the moment, I got a little pissed at (van de Donk), but Rose put in an absolute dime, and I got on the end of it.”

In 25 previous group matches across nine tournaments the US had lost only once, to Sweden in 2011. While a loss to the Dutch wouldn’t have been fatal, it would have put the champs in an undesirable position, needing a victory and a bit of luck to win their group and avoid a probable second-round matchup with the nemesis Swedes.

More yet, a defeat would have sent a message to the rest of the field that the Americans are still vulnerable, just as they were in the Olympics where they were beaten twice and had to settle for the bronze medal.

Vulnerable is how they looked for most of the first half after midfielder Jill Roord drilled her team’s first shot through a crowd and put the Netherlands up after only 17 minutes.

A US back line that had allowed only one goal (to Brazil) in nine matches this year let the Dutch come right down the middle, orange jerseys on the run everywhere.

The Americans, who’d been pushing hard for the first quarter hour, suddenly lost their cohesion and confidence. The Netherlands took control of the midfield and set about dictating the terms. Had the Dutch managed a second goal before intermission, the US likely would have been finished.

As it turned out, the Oranje only had one punch in them. Without top gun Vivianne Miedema, who tore her ACL in December, and striker Lineth Beerensteyn, who injured her ankle in the first match, the Netherlands presented no danger up front.

The offensive stats were lopsided – the US outshot the Dutch 17-4 (although only three were on target) and had a whopping 11-1 edge in corners. So other than bringing in Lavelle for rookie Savannah DeMelo at intermission, coach Vlatko Andonovski made no substitutes.

“The mentality is what changed the most,” he said. “It’s the belief. This is a fairly young team, a team that hasn’t been together for a long time, trying to figure out each other’s runs and concepts. But the belief is what got them going and got them through. As we go forward, you’re going to see more of what you saw in the second half.”

What has set the US team apart for decades in global tournaments is its ability to do whatever is required to extract the necessary result. Andrew Cornaga/Associated Press

The Americans were decidedly closer to winning this match than losing it. Horan’s goal energized and emboldened them, setting them free to go aggressively after a victory instead of settling for a deadlock.

“We had a good rhythm,” said Andonovski. “We dominated the game, we controlled the game. To keep that team to four shots in 100 minutes, that’s a good performance.”

What has set the US team apart for decades in global tournaments is its ability to do whatever is required to extract the necessary result. This one ran their unbeaten streak in Cup play to a record 19. But the margins have become razor-thin.

Four years ago, the Americans played three one-goal matches in the knockout round before they beat the Dutch 2-0 in the final. Most of the time, the heroine was Megan Rapinoe.

This time it was Horan, who was determined to do whatever it took to keep her teammates’ quest for an unprecedented third consecutive Cup on track. A draw was good enough this time. It won’t be again.

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.