Wooing African nations, Putin casts West as a common foe

Putin hosted around 20 African leaders for the start of a two-day summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, drawing a significant contingent of officials from across the continent looking to Russia as a source of arms and food. But the gathering attracted fewer than half the number of leaders who attended the summit in 2019, a sign of how the war has tempered support for Moscow even in a region it has assiduously courted.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Thursday pledged free grain for some African countries and accused the West of “telling lies” about the dormant deal that had allowed Ukrainian food exports, scrambling to shore up support among African leaders and casting his war in Ukraine as part of an increasingly global conflict.

Advertisement

The Russian president began the summit on the defensive, having refused last week to extend a deal that had protected Ukrainian grain exports, pushing up the price of grain around the world. But in his opening speech Thursday, Putin pledged to ship tens of thousands of tons of free grain to six African countries — Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Eritrea, Mali, Somalia, and Zimbabwe — in the next three to four months, while blaming the West for rising grain prices.

But hard-edge geopolitics loomed over the summit. Of the six countries Putin said would receive free grain, only Somalia voted against Russia at the United Nations in February in supporting a resolution that called for an end to the war in Ukraine. In Mali and the Central African Republic, Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has propped up authoritarian governments.

And the number of attendees has been a sore spot for Russia; this week, it claimed that the West had pressured African countries to stay away. In fact, only 21 of Africa’s top leaders had confirmed their attendance at the Russia-Africa summit as of Tuesday, according to the Kremlin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov; dozens of other countries were being represented by lower-level officials.

Advertisement

By way of comparison, 45 heads of state or government attended the previous Russia-Africa, in 2019. And 46 African leaders attended a summit in Washington in December, at which President Biden announced billions of dollars in aid and investment.