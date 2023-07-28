Hollywood strike reportedly delays Emmy Awards for the first time in decades

The Emmy Awards will be significantly delayed for the first time in more than two decades amid a dual strike that has virtually shut down Hollywood.

The Washington Post, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times — citing anonymous sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity — are reporting that the 75th annual ceremony’s originally scheduled air date of Monday, Sept. 18 will push to a new date, yet to be announced.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the show has been rescheduled for January, although The Post could not confirm that. Variety previously reported that the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which presents the awards, wanted to push them to November, while the broadcaster, Fox, preferred a longer delay.