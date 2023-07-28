Hollywood strikes reportedly force postponement of the Emmys

The strikes continue to throw Hollywood off kilter.

The Television Academy and Fox have postponed the Primetime Emmy Awards, according to Variety. The telecast will no longer take place on Sept. 18 on Fox, due, of course, to the actors and writers strikes. Vendors for the event have been informed of the delay, according to Variety, even though no official announcement has been made. No new date has been set.

The last time the Emmys were postponed was in 2001, after the 9/11 attacks. The event, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, took place on Nov. 4. The Emmys did go on during the pandemic, but the show was modified.