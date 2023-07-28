scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Milton hospital running on generator power but remains open, official says

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated July 28, 2023, 20 minutes ago

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Milton was running on generator power Friday but remained open as usual as the hospital worked to resolve a “power issue,” a hospital spokesperson said.

Kristina Murray, a spokesperson for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital–Milton, said on Friday afternoon the hospital was working with Eversource to address the problem.

“We are working with Eversource to address a power issue affecting BID Milton, and we are currently operating on generator power,” Murray said in a statement. “The hospital remains open, and we are closely monitoring the situation to ensure patient safety.”

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital–Milton is a 100-bed community hospital on Reedsdale Road that has more than 600 physicians on staff and receives 32,000 emergency department visits per year, according to its website.

Advertisement

A representative from Eversource could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

Boston Globe Today