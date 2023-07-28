Ford recalls 870K F-150 pickups in US because parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly

DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford is recalling more than 870,000 newer F-150 pickup trucks in the United States because the electric parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly.

The recall covers certain pickups from the 2021 through 2023 model years with single exhaust systems. Ford’s F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the United States.

The company says in documents posted by government safety regulators Friday that a rear wiring bundle can come in contact with the rear axle housing. That can chafe the wiring and cause a short circuit, which can turn on the parking brake without action from the driver, increasing the risk of a crash.