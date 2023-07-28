Fewer reports. More action. Mass needs to step up its startup game in the post-COVID economy.

If you are the author of one of these reports, such as “ Supporting Startups and Fostering Growth ,” released this week by the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership business group, my apologies. I’ve seen too many white papers and initiatives over the last two decades that are well researched and well thought out — we’re overachievers when it comes to analysis — but invariably miss two key points. More about those in a minute.

Like Marvel movies, “Fifty Shades of Grey” novels, or Guy Fieri restaurants, we don’t know how to stop ourselves when it comes to cranking out reports and launching new initiatives that aim to support the Massachusetts startup ecosystem.

Several things are causing discontinuity in the world of startups — a clear break from how things worked before COVID. And many of them threaten to rot the laurels that we love to rest on here in Massachusetts.

First, entrepreneurs can choose where to plant their company and can raise money easily from investors anywhere on earth.

Second, they can participate in startup accelerator programs in Boston — or anywhere else — without relocating their team for three months, which was common before the pandemic. (These programs now operate virtually; MassChallenge chief executive Cait Brumme says that only about half of the program’s participants choose to use office space in Boston now.)

Third, companies are hiring people globally to fill key roles. At an event this week organized by the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership, Niraj Shah, chief executive of the furniture e-tailer Wayfair, said his company is hiring data science gurus in Toronto because it was too hard to get visas to bring them to the United States.

Fourth, weather, taxes, transportation, and high housing costs are giving founders and startup workers plenty of reasons to consider a change of address. Earlier this year, I ran into an AI entrepreneur now based in Manhattan who had been a big Boston booster. I saw the cofounder of PillPack this month, maintaining his local network at a cocktail party in Kendall — though he’s now a Utah resident.

Weather, taxes, transportation, and high housing costs in Boston are giving founders and startup workers plenty of reasons to consider a change of address. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Fifth: We can’t be No. 5 at something and pretend we’re No. 1. A recent report from the Brookings Institution looked at metropolitan areas where jobs related to generative artificial intelligence are cropping up. The author of that report, Mark Muro, shared some data with me showing San Francisco and San Jose as the top two locales, and Boston in fifth place. We should not be trying to be No. 1 in every startup sector under the sun. What worked 15 years ago when Governor Deval Patrick decided to focus the state’s resources on developing the life sciences industry is that we were playing to win — and we did. A similar opportunity exists today with robotics or climate- and energy-related technologies. But it requires focused effort and messaging.

And sixth, as Muro points out, the 2023 Chips and Science Act will distribute $10 billion to help develop new regional economic clusters in the middle of the country that are less established than Boston or San Jose, with a focus on emerging technologies like cybersecurity, advanced materials, energy, and quantum computing. That’s federal money that will explicitly get spent to help accelerate progress in roughly 20 places other than in eastern Massachusetts.

Yvonne Hao, the new Secretary of Housing and Economic Development, knows this stuff is urgent. At this week’s Massachusetts Competitive Partnership event — at which I was a moderator — she said, “I think this is an important inflection point in time. I think this is not the moment to kind of just hang out and take a nap.” And the new report from the partnership highlights that as well, noting that many other states have become aggressive with programs, grant matching, and other incentives designed to attract entrepreneurs.

So back to those missing two points. They relate to fragmentation and audience.

We have too many resources and trade groups and quasi-government agencies and university programs geared to startups that are staffed by very smart people — and they are not coordinating efforts. They run their own internship programs and career fairs; they build their own websites to present information about funding opportunities, mentor matching, and educational events. If you gave me a month, I’m not sure I could find them all on the web — so good luck to the recent college grad with a startup who wants advice on landing a government grant that may be available to them, for example.

Organizing all these fragments — the amazing resources that already exist — is not as fun as proposing new stuff. It requires the mindset of a great librarian who can face down shelves of books without breaking a sweat, rather than a brilliant author facing down a blank screen. And you need to build something that is easily findable via Google and sticks around from one gubernatorial regime to the next. Unfortunately, it’s no one’s job right now. So everyone keeps doing their own thing, producing reports, and furthering fragmentation.

Olin College of Engineering in Needham. It is important to try to raise students’ awareness of the startup ecosystem here and create metrics to understand whether that awareness is increasing over time — and whether more graduates are staying in Massachusetts after they earn diplomas. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The second missing point is audience. It helps to know who you’re trying to reach. Is it the entrepreneur in Singapore, or the mid-career professional in Springfield, who has an idea for a company? I would argue that we could easily spend the next five years solely focusing on students at two-year and four-year colleges. How might we connect them with internships, training programs, company visits, jobs, networking events — and yes, funding for companies that they might want to start? (A few companies you’ve heard of that were founded by people educated here: Polaroid, Microsoft, Facebook, iRobot, Whoop, HubSpot, TripAdvisor, and Kayak.) What other tiny state can boast more than 100 colleges and universities? Just try to raise students’ awareness of the startup ecosystem here and create metrics to understand whether that awareness is increasing over time — and whether more graduates are staying in Massachusetts after they earn diplomas.

One thing that seems obvious (to me, at least): Boston and Amherst should each have two major events each year for students and employers. A fall event that focuses on internships and a spring event that focuses on hiring. Make them fun, give out great swag and free food, and focus on making sure every student knows about them, from community colleges to doctoral programs.

If your efforts are fragmented, you’re focused on supporting all industries, and you’re talking to everyone in the world as your audience — you’re not going to move the needle much. And these initiatives and reports often get forgotten when a trade group gets a new leader, or when the administration changes on Beacon Hill.

Rather than more reports and initiatives, I’d argue we should be spending our energies focusing on fragmentation and audience. Let’s get simple, clear, coherent, and powerful on both fronts.

And let’s be honest about the discontinuities we’re dealing with in the post-COVID era. That will help us help entrepreneurs, and build the state’s competitive advantage in the years ahead.

A pedestrian passed welcome back signs in Kendall Square on June 8, 2022. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

