Mattel is considering ‘Barbie’ sequel as it plans more Hollywood franchises

Mattel, the manufacturer of the iconic Barbie doll, is seeing opportunities for a sequel of the doll’s namesake movie after its global success — part of the toymaker’s plan to turn its roster of brands into major Hollywood franchises.

“This is not just about individual movies, but we are looking to create film franchises that have cultural resonance,” said chief executive officer Ynon Kreiz in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “The opportunity for Barbie is pretty obvious given the success of the Barbie movie,” though it’s too early to confirm a sequel, he said.