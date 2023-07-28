US proposes 18 percent fuel economy increase for new vehicle fleet from 2027 through 2032

Currently the fleet of new vehicles must average 36.75 miles per gallon by 2026 under corporate average fuel economy standards adopted by the administration of President Biden, who reversed a rollback made by former president Donald Trump.

DETROIT — The US government wants to raise the fuel economy of new vehicles 18 percent by the 2032 model year so the fleet would average about 43.5 miles per gallon in real world driving.

The highway safety agency says it will try to line up its regulations so they match the Environmental Protection Agency’s reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. But if there are discrepancies, automakers likely will have to follow the most stringent regulation.

In the byzantine world of government regulation, both agencies essentially are responsible for setting fuel economy requirements since the fastest way to reduce greenhouse emissions is to burn less gasoline.

A large auto industry trade group which includes General Motors, Toyota, Ford, Stellantis, and others said requirements from the agencies should be lined up. “If an automaker complies with EPA’s yet-to-be-finalized greenhouse gas emissions rules, they shouldn’t be at risk of violating CAFE rules (from NHTSA) and subject to civil penalties,” John Bozzella, CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, said in a statement.

However the alliance has said the EPA’s proposed cut in carbon emissions will require a huge increase in electric vehicle sales that’s not attainable by 2032. The EPA says the industry can reach the greenhouse gas emissions goals if 67 percent of new vehicles sold in 2032 are electric. Currently, EVs make up about 7 percent of new vehicle sales.