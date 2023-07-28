After $304 million supermax extension, Jaylen Brown’s personal life gets supermax attention from the tabloids

The Celtics star, 26, was first spotted with Burgos in September 2022, when the pair was reportedly seen dancing at a pub in Burgos’ native New York City, according to the Post story.

In recent months, Brown has been rumored to be dating fashion influencer and entrepreneur Bernice Burgos , according the New York Post.

After inking his record-shattering five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension with the Celtics on Wednesday , Jaylen Brown is making headlines yet again, this time with renewed speculation about his personal life.

A photo of what appears to be Brown and Burgos together surfaced on X — the platform formerly known as Twitter — in February, leading to a flurry of speculation about their potential romantic involvement.

While Brown may have secured the richest deal in NBA history this week, Burgos seems to be no stranger to success. As CEO of her own fashion line, Bold and Beautiful, she’s racked up 7.2 million Instagram followers and also works as an ambassador for celeb-favorite fast fashion company Fashion Nova.

A request for comment sent to Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon, on Friday was not immediately returned.

The Post reports that Burgos has appeared in music videos for some of the biggest names in rap, including Drake, DJ Khaled, J. Cole, and Rick Ross.

In 2015, Burgos was linked to Drake, with whom she was spotted in Australia. Years later, she told the hosts of the Hollywood Unlocked podcast in 2019 that she’ll always be friends with the rapper, but the two won’t date again.

The reported age gap between Brown and Burgos (who is said to be in her early 40s and a grandmother) has received considerable attention. (One of her two daughters, who is 27, gave birth to a daughter in February 2018.) Speaking about her eldest daughter to Hollywood Unlocked, Burgos said, “It’s hard because I’m young, and she’s young, and we’re like sisters.”

