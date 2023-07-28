Since my sister’s death, I wonder if I should introduce myself as a ‘twinless twin’

To be her twin was the greatest privilege of my life. We were not identical but we had the twin bond and I cannot remember ever having words with her, a fact attributable to her, not me. It’s unlikely that anyone in her orbit would have ever had a cross word with her. She was not that way.

My sister wasn’t supermodel pretty. She wasn’t a fashionista, a gourmet cook, or a Rhodes scholar. She was gentle, she was kind, she was supportive. She was my twin who I got to talk to every day of my life for 50-plus years and when she died it cleaved me in half.

She loved her family. She loved her friends. She loved Cape Cod and Castle Island. She loved the Red Sox and not just when they won.

The weather was spectacular on a late August walk at Castle Island and she wondered had she “Mentioned a weird lump on her arm that was probably nothing?” The fear and foreboding that enveloped me in that moment was prescient. That was the before and after moment that delineates everything when the worst happens. Ten months later she was gone.

She endured the illness and tried every option, doing it for those of us who loved her. Her sorrow was for the pain of her husband and two daughters and all the others whose lives she had touched — not for herself.

Before it happened, I loved meeting other twins. I loved telling them our twin story and how being a twin was one of the great blessings of life. Now this information can no longer be mentioned. What could be said? I am a twin, I was a twin. Do I say the sometimes-used phrase, I am a twinless twin? I am a cautionary tale to happy twins everywhere that the unthinkable can happen well before you expect it.

The late Queen Elizabeth was famously fond of the quote “Grief is the price we pay for love,” but the similar sentiment, “Grief is proof that love existed,” resonates more for me. It’s been 11 years and each morning the debt this grief exacts still must be paid. But with the day’s debt settled comes opportunity to try to be what she was in the world.

With Photoshopped perfection ubiquitous on all social media platforms, it seems harder and harder to find someone as genuine and self-effacing as she was. If you lost your job or got dumped by your boyfriend, she was the one you didn’t mind telling. If you had her over and the house wasn’t perfect or you overcooked the pasta, she wouldn’t notice. If your kid didn’t make the football team, she wouldn’t mention that hers just got a big promotion.

She was the one you called anytime, day or night, for anything. She never said no. If you were snarky or petty or mean, she gave you a pass, although she was never those things herself. She was the Girl Scout cookie mom for several years running because no one else would sign up, and she never judged you if you were late with the cookie money. If you went back to grad school late in life and accidentally deleted your first 15-page paper without having a backup copy, she was the one to come over at 1 o’clock in the morning and ride out your meltdown with you.

It is the nature of our human condition that we are all paying some debt of grief. For reasons we don’t know, some pay more exorbitantly than others.

At the holidays, and on warm sunny Cape Cod days and every day in between, be especially mindful of twinless twins and spouseless spouses. Be mindful of parentless children, partnerless partners and petless pet owners. Be mindful of anyone living without the one they can’t live without. And to all the grievers out there, vow to be the proof in someone else’s life that love existed.

Judy Norton is a first-grade teacher in Waltham. Send comments to magazine@globe.com. TELL YOUR STORY. Email your 650-word essay on a relationship to connections@globe.com. Please note: We do not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.