Double rainbow sunset follows severe storms

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated July 28, 2023, 1 hour ago

After strong thunderstorms rolled through the area Thursday evening, residents were greeted with a beautiful sunset and stunning rainbows.

People were quick to share pictures of the purple and pink sky on social media. Enjoy.


Taken from Cambridge side of the Mass Ave. bridge tonight
by u/wheelsonthebu5 in boston
Double Rainbow All The Way 🌈🦄
by u/52442069 in boston
Insane double rainbow! View form Charlestown
by u/lolololololz in boston
Double Rainbow
by u/BlueNoYellowAhhhhhhh in boston
Post rain sunsets are something else (today from Harbor Point)
by u/vj_34 in boston

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

