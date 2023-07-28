Double rainbow sunset follows severe storms

After strong thunderstorms rolled through the area Thursday evening, residents were greeted with a beautiful sunset and stunning rainbows.
People were quick to share pictures of the purple and pink sky on social media. Enjoy.
Just saw the BIGGEST #rainbow 🌈 I’ve ever seen. I hope this means good luck 🍀 🤞 #boston pic.twitter.com/H0AdDU2IVc— Kaylee Mueller 🌻 (@Kaylee__Mueller) July 28, 2023
All the angles of the rainbow and sunset tonight...— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) July 28, 2023
❤️
📸: @minavahedi pic.twitter.com/rc9mEvjEa2
Not to be basic but this is probably the best rainbow I’ve ever seen over Somerville, MA! pic.twitter.com/HQF6SdlkoA— jenna 🪴 (@jenrara) July 28, 2023
Sunset double rainbow in North End. #nofilterneeded @universalhub pic.twitter.com/UEko9fDRq1— Mom needs coffee (Lisa Green) (@CarCarll) July 28, 2023
Calvin.— Adam Salsman 🖖 (@asalsman) July 28, 2023
Rainbow.
Watertown. pic.twitter.com/6tskvwVqkT
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.