Amherst community to rally in support of LGBTQ+ students

The rally comes just weeks after Amherst-Pelham Regional Public Schools Superintendent Michael Morris returned to his role after a two month medical leave amid the Title IX investigation.

Amherst community members plan to rally outside of Amherst Regional Middle School Friday afternoon in support of the district’s LGBTQ+ students and to demand transparency from district leaders about an ongoing investigation into whether district employees discriminated against transgender students.

Jena Schwartz, one of the organizers of the rally, said the primary purpose is to show transgender and queer youth there are people in the community who want the district to be “a safe place to learn and thrive.” But they are also rallying to demand the School Committee call for a meeting to discuss placing Morris on administrative leave during the ongoing investigation, Schwartz said.

“Part of the concern is that he was able to just return to his job without there being any acknowledgement of the fact that he has been in a position of leadership all along throughout this and really should be on leave while these investigations are going on.” said Schwartz, who is also a parent of a student attending Amherst-Pelham Regional High School. “There’s so much concern from parents and from people who work in the schools about the environment that has been able to fester over the last couple of years, if not longer, where transphobia has really been able to cause real harm to kids.”

In an emailed statement to the Globe on Thursday, Regional School Committee Chair Ben Herrington said committee members are aware of some parents’ demands “but do not currently have sufficient cause to place the superintendent on administrative leave.”

In May, Amherst Regional High School’s student newspaper, The Graphic, first reported families and staff alleged three counselors at Amherst Regional Middle School purposely misgendered students, failed to support students who faced gender-based bullying or harassment, and expressed religious beliefs in conversations with students and staff.

One parent told the publication that one of the counselors routinely misgendered her child, even when the student wore a hat with a large pin with the correct pronouns on it. The parent also told the newspaper she had raised concerns about the counselor and overall school climate for more than a year before she filed the complaint in April.

Three staff members and one of the district’s assistant superintendents have since been placed on leave.

Morris announced in May, amid the investigation, he was temporarily stepping away from his duties for health reasons. Following his announcement, the Amherst-Pelham Education Association voted no confidence in Morris and asked the School Committee to conduct its own investigation into him, alleging he failed to promptly address complaints of anti-LGBTQ+ actions by some district staff members.

Morris declined multiple requests for comment on Thursday.

He addressed the investigation in a recent letter sent to the district community and said regardless of its outcomes, “it is clear that we must expand our training for faculty and staff and our learning opportunities for students with regard to gender identity, sexuality, and understanding of the need for justice for members of the LGBTQIA#[sic] community.”

“We will be reviewing our reporting systems to ensure they are clear, easily accessible, and provide multiple ways in which concerns can be officially shared with schools and the district offices,” he said in the letter.

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her @adriarwatson.