Bluebikes peddles on the path to going green

By the time Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo announced in June that 18 additional bikes would be available at new stations in Vinnin Square, Bridge Street Neck, and on Derby Street, Manwill had purchased an annual Bluebikes membership.

Manwill said that recreational bike rides along the Salem Bike Path led her to appreciate the beauty of her adopted hometown, gain a “sense of place” through understanding how different neighborhoods connect, and enjoy dining downtown without the hassles of finding parking — especially during the busy tourist months.

Emmylou Manwill had occasionally used Bluebikes in Boston in the past. But it wasn’t until she moved to Salem last fall that she gained a full appreciation for Metro Boston’s public bike share system.

“[Biking] makes it easy to support local businesses and engage in the community more,” said Manwill, an immigration staff attorney at MetroWest Legal Services in Framingham. “Not to mention being able to sail down streets and feel the wind in your face brings back the joy of childhood, while getting you where you need to go.”

The fact that the MBTA is anything but well-functioning these days makes the Bluebikes alternative all the more vital. In the latest in a series of service diversions due to critical repair work, the Union Square branch of the Green Line Extension was scheduled for a 42-day shutdown through Aug. 28, but the T postponed the work until September after backlash from residents and officials.

This is just one more reason why Massachusetts Bicycle Coalition executive director Galen Mook called the Bluebikes system “transformational.”

Brad Rawson, head of transportation and infrastructure in Somerville, said working alongside his counterparts in other municipalities to brainstorm and problem-solve while expanding the intercity system has been “harmonious and exciting.” There are more than 30 stations within Somerville’s area of just over 4 square miles, with more on the horizon through funding from grants and private real estate development.

“Metro Boston’s bike share system is staggeringly successful when you look at its service coverage, price point, and public ownership model,” Rawson said. “That’s important because bike share is not rental. Bike share is not recreation. Bike share is public transit. It really is how people get to work, to school, to the doctor, and to the grocery store. We are constantly fighting [to communicate] the message that this is not a novelty, but an essential part of a well-functioning transit system.”

Launched in June 2021 in Salem with 37 Bluebikes at seven stations in the city, there are now 102 bicycles at 18 stations. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

In all, there are more than 4,000 Bluebikes available at over 400 stations across Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown. Fees include single-ride passes starting at $2.95; a 24-hour Adventure Pass for $10; a single-month membership for $29; or annual memberships beginning at $129 with income-eligible discounts.

The bike share system is jointly owned and managed by the cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, Salem, and Somerville and the town of Brookline, with customer service supported by Lyft and bicycles redistributed in response to real-time demand. Since its inception under the name Hubway in 2011, the bike share program has recorded more than 15 million trips. Its name changed to Bluebikes in 2018, when Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts became the title sponsor.





Galen Mook, executive director of the Massachusetts Bicycle Coalition, called the Bluebikes system “transformational.”

“It has opened up the diversity of ridership, the reasons people ride, and the buy-in municipalities have with biking,” Mook said. “It was a gamble [for the cities] to do this, but the success of the bike share — even without a robust amount of infrastructure — proved that if you give it to the public, they will use it.”

A cyclist enjoys the Back Back Fens on a BlueBike during a warm November day. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

John Alessi, senior transportation planner in Arlington, purchased a Bluebikes membership to complement his own bicycle used for his 25-minute commute along the Somerville Community Path and Minuteman Bikeway.

“I’m a huge fan of Bluebikes,” said Alessi, who helped implement the bike share in Malden in his previous role as the city’s transportation planner. “It’s a great resource for our residents needing to make the first or last mile connection to public transit, and it’s also an amazing resource recreationally. It’s really fun to explore your surroundings in a new way and get the full picture of the city around you.”

One key to the system’s overall success, Alessi said, is installing enough stations close to one another so riders don’t need to go out of their way to borrow and dock bicycles. Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn said the city’s previous bike share resulted in frequent complaints about “bikes left all over the place.”

With Bluebikes, on the other hand, a rider uses a kiosk or mobile app to pay for and unlock a bicycle that must be returned to one of the solar-powered stations. The user must wait for the green light on the dock (indicating it is locked) to avoid continued usage fees and a potential $1,200 charge for a lost or stolen bike.

“I can honestly say I’ve received zero complaints [about Bluebikes], which goes to show how great it’s working,” said Lungo-Koehn, who in May announced the installation of new stations at Hormel Stadium, Harris Park, and Haines Square.

According to Todd Blake, Medford’s director of traffic and transportation, planning is underway to add 21 stations over the coming year to further expand the city’s network of locations at Tufts Square, Main Street at Brooks Park, Medford Square, and the MBTA’s Wellington Station.

“It’s an investment worth making,” Lungo-Koehn said, “especially when grants and private funding are available to help reach our climate goals by taking cars off the road and greenhouse gases out of the air.”

A Bluebikes station outside the Newton Free Library. Aidan Walsh

By actively identifying prime expansion possibilities beyond the dozen existing Bluebikes stations in Newton, director of transportation planning Josh Ostroff aims to double the current monthly ridership of 800 to 1,200 bicyclists. He also is excitedly anticipating the eventual integration of e-bikes.

“Not every cyclist is comfortable going up and down hills on a conventional pedal bike,” Ostroff said. “If people can get where they’re going on e-bikes with less sweat and toil, that will make the system even more of a game-changer.”

Pangallo said he also intends to continue growing Bluebikes in Salem, where 19,300 rides have been logged since its inception. Launched in June 2021 with 37 bicycles at seven stations, there are now 102 bicycles at 18 stations citywide through joint funding by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Salem State University, Salem Hospital, and the Boston Region Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“Things are going extremely well. Bluebikes support our climate goals, reduce traffic congestion, bolster the local economy, and provide an opportunity to live, work, or visit Salem without using a car if one so chooses,” Pangallo said. “And it’s just a much more pleasant way to get around.”

Cindy Cantrell may be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.