Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard camp on floor at Logan airport during delay: ‘We made quite a home here’

In a video posted to Instagram on Thursday describing their ordeal, Shepard, the “Armchair Expert” podcast host, wrote that there were “ZERO vacancies in the greater Boston area,” and after “7 hours of delays,” their flight was pushed to the next day.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard faced an hourslong flight delay at the city’s airport and took to social media on Thursday to document how their foiled travel plans prompted them to set up a $600 spread of blankets and neck pillows on the airport floor, where they apparently planned to sleep overnight.

The couple said they spent hundreds of dollars on pillows and blankets to make themselves comfortable for their Logan sleepover before they were apparently asked to leave. There was, however, a happy ending to their nightmare travel day: A friend of a friend came to their aid and offered them a place to stay in their attic.

In the video Shepard posted, Bell, the “Good Place” star, is seen taking off her shoes before stepping on to a spread of pink and gray blankets on the airport floor, joking that she can’t wear them while she’s in her “bedroom.”

The video pans to Shepard, who is lying on the floor, wearing a gray neck pillow, and pulling a blanket up to his chest. In the video, the couple break down their expenses for their planned stay, with Shepard explaining that he spent $350 on blankets and neck pillows for the family, while Bell added that she spent $253 on bed sheets.

“So we’re at $600,” Shepard said. “Could’ve been a really nice hotel, but they’re all taken.”

“It’s $600 a night to stay at Boston international,” Bell added.

Shepard goes on to explain that while they spent hundreds on pillows and blankets, he decided to save money by forgoing individual toothbrushes and instead opting to buy one for $2.30 for their family to share.

“We’re ahead a little bit,” he joked. “We’re ahead $7.50.”

Bell also documented the experience on her Instagram, posting photos to her story of the family “stranded at the Boston airport,” according to screenshots posted online by the New York Post. One post is a selfie of the actress with a toothbrush in her mouth, and she writes, “we made quite a home here.” Another shows Shepard and another man sitting on a blanket playing the card game “spades.”

Bell wrote in one post that they “wanted to stay” overnight at the airport, but were “kicked out.”

A Massport spokesperson said passengers are not allowed to stay in the post-security check area of the airport where there are no operations, which is essentially during the overnight hours. Passengers with delayed flights overnight are asked to return to the public, pre-security check area of the airport and go through security again before their flight.

“Thankfully we found friends of friends who offered us their attics and accepted us at 1am!!!!!!” she later wrote over a photo of beds in an attic.

Dax and Shepard appeared to be traveling with their two children, Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8, according to People magazine. It’s not clear if the family stayed in Massachusetts or were just passing through Logan airport.

Commenters on the video — including some well-known names — were struck by the normalcy and positivity the couple displayed, despite the circumstances. It even caught the attention of a major hotel chain, which said it had reached out to the family.

“Stars! They’re just like us!” one person wrote.

“I‘m just picturing walking through the Boston airport and seeing Dax and KB and family SLEEPING ON THE FLOOR 😂 Omg,” wrote another.

“Dad no no noo,” wrote Mae Whitman, who appeared in the television show “Parenthood” alongside Shepard.

Allison Janney, who was in the 2022 movie “The People We Hate at the Wedding” with Bell, responded with a series of laughing and clapping emojis.

The Hilton hotel chain’s Instagram account also commented on the video, letting Shepard know they sent the couple a group message.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her @amandakauf1.