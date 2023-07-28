Fireworks at Revere Beach’s International Sand Sculpting Festival postponed to Sunday

Due to the risk of severe weather, the fireworks at the International Sand Sculpting Festival at Revere Beach this weekend have been postponed, State Police announced Friday.
The firework show, originally scheduled for Saturday, will now be on display Sunday at 9 p.m., State Police said in a statement.
The VIP Luau reception, a ticketed event to celebrate the sand sculpting festival, will also be postponed to Sunday and will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The festival will remain open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For the most up-to-date event information, visit the event’s website.
