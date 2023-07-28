scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Fireworks at Revere Beach’s International Sand Sculpting Festival postponed to Sunday

By Maeve Lawler Globe Correspondent,Updated July 28, 2023, 1 hour ago
Agnese Rudzite-Kirillova of Latvia closes her eyes as the wind whips sand at her face while she works on her sand sculpture ahead of the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival. Severe weather expected for Saturday has prompted officials to reschedule a fireworks display until 9 p.m. Sunday.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Due to the risk of severe weather, the fireworks at the International Sand Sculpting Festival at Revere Beach this weekend have been postponed, State Police announced Friday.

The firework show, originally scheduled for Saturday, will now be on display Sunday at 9 p.m., State Police said in a statement.

The VIP Luau reception, a ticketed event to celebrate the sand sculpting festival, will also be postponed to Sunday and will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The festival will remain open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For the most up-to-date event information, visit the event’s website.

