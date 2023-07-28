Man rescued from swamp in Hubbardston, officials say

A man who was trying to take a shortcut while out walking in Hubbardston had to be rescued after getting stuck in chest-deep water in a swamp, officials said Friday evening.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the Rutland Regional Emergency Communication Center received reports of a man yelling for help on Pitcherville Road, the town’s fire department said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Hubbardston police and fire officials arrived at the scene and found a man stuck in a swamp, about 30 yards from the roadway, the fire department said. The man had been stuck there for over an hour, officials said.