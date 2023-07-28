Man rescued from swamp in Hubbardston, officials say

A man who was trying to take a shortcut while out walking in Hubbardston had to be rescued after getting stuck in chest-deep water in a swamp, officials said Friday evening.
Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the Rutland Regional Emergency Communication Center received reports of a man yelling for help on Pitcherville Road, the town’s fire department said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Hubbardston police and fire officials arrived at the scene and found a man stuck in a swamp, about 30 yards from the roadway, the fire department said. The man had been stuck there for over an hour, officials said.
Firefighters dressed in water rescue suits successfully removed the man, who was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries and heat exhaustion, the fire department said.
While going on a walk, the man got stuck deeper than expected water in an attempt to take a shortcut back to the main road, Acting Hubbardston police Sergeant Donald Blood said in an interview.
The area was more swampy because of recent heavy rain, Blood said.
“This is an excellent reminder that it is always safest to stay on marked trails while hiking, especially given the amount of rain we have received lately, swamp areas are very deep currently and places normally dry could be water covered,” the department said.
