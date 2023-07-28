Cape DA urges state, federal law enforcement to investigate Ron DeSantis over Martha’s Vineyard migrant crisis

“Given that much of the information that I seek to review as part of my investigation falls outside of my jurisdiction, I stand behind California and believe in order for a full and proper investigation to occur, the Department of Justice must be involved,” he said. “I stand ready to cooperate with the Department of Justice.”

Galibois said in a statement to the Globe that he believes it falls on his office to investigate the crisis DeSantis caused when migrants were “tricked and fooled into boarding planes that ultimately landed in Martha’s Vineyard.”

Ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s visit to Cape Cod this weekend , Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois announced Friday he intends to investigate the dropping of dozens of migrants on Martha’s Vineyard , and urged state and federal law enforcement to pool their resources to prosecute the Florida politician and his administration.

In July, a Texas sheriff and California officials asked the US Department of Justice to investigate the transport of migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard and Sacramento in the last nine months as part of DeSantis’ migrant “relocation” program.

Advertisement

Last September, DeSantis, who has since launched a campaign for president, sent two planeloads of migrants from Texas to the Vineyard in what was widely considered a surprise political stunt — following a pattern of GOP governors who have sent migrants to Democrat-led cities in protest of the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Then last month, a similar set of flights landed in Sacramento, with the DeSantis administration also ultimately taking credit.

A spokesperson for Governor Maura Healey said in a statement that she “supports a federal investigation into this stunt that used human beings as political pawns.”

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell and Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Advertisement

Earlier this summer, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, the Texas sheriff investigating DeSantis’ scheme to relocate 49 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last summer, recommended criminal charges related to the flights. The referral is currently pending with county prosecutors.

At the time Russ Eonas, a spokesman for the Cape & Islands district attorney’s office, declined to say if Galibois was weighing his own investigation or potential charges.

Galibois began his term in January as the first Democrat to lead the office since it was created nearly 50 years ago.

”He’s obviously aware of the potential charges in Texas, and he will cooperate with them in any way necessary, anything that is asked of him,” Eonas said at the time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott. Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.