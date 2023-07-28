Mass. Governor Healey moving to partner’s Arlington home

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is leaving Cambridge and moving into the Arlington home owned by her partner, Joanna Lydgate, on August 1, according to Jillian Fennimore, a spokesperson for the governor.

Healey quietly moved to Cambridge’s Porter Square last July, months before her election victory. The relocation was kept under wraps, and she had not shared the news with campaign finance officials, the general public, and even some supporters.

Before her move to across the river, Healey lived in the South End and Charlestown neighborhoods of Boston.