NAACP festivities kick off at The Hub Friday, with a block party, career fair, and more, open to the public

At The Hub, located in Hall A at the Boston Convention Center in the Seaport, visitors and Bostonians can “experience the intersection of Black culture and social impact,” according to the NAACP’s website . While official convention events require admission tickets, everything at The Hub is free and open to the public.

The 114th annual NAACP national convention is kicking off in Boston — and The Hub is the place to be.

The three-day experience will start with a block party Friday at 5:30 p.m. where Mayor Michelle Wu will deliver opening remarks. This year marks the first NAACP convention hosted by Boston since 1982.

Leading the weekend’s festivities is DJ Jazzy Jeff, an American DJ, record producer, and actor known for his role on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The Philadelphia native is set to perform Friday after Wu’s remarks, later in the night and throughout the weekend alongside DJ WhySham.

And the fun won’t stop when the music ends. Friday’s block party will also feature art installations, food from top chefs in the city, and giveaways.

If you can’t make it The Hub on Friday, don’t sweat. The lively spot will reopen Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday will begin with more music from DJ WhySham followed by a conversation on the one-year anniversary of the CROWN Act, passed in more than a dozen states including Massachusetts, which prohibits discrimination based on an individual’s hair, at 11:30 a.m. Afterwards, The Hub will host a conversation on mental health at 12:30 p.m. and a Career Summit from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring companies hiring for part-time and full-time employees as well as interns, according to NCAAP’s website.

To wrap up the weekend, The Hub will host several moderated panels on Sunday. Topics covered includes AI ethics and technology at 12:30 p.m., art and activism at 1:30 p.m., and a preview of The Busing Battleground, a documentary of the bitter struggle to integrate Boston’s schools.

Alysa Guffey can be reached at alysa.guffey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlysaGuffeyNews.