New Hampshire man convicted of shooting and killing man in Dorchester park in 2021

A Manchester, N.H. man was convicted Thursday for a fatal shooting in a Dorchester park following an argument on Father’s Day 2021, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.
Ira Grayson, 37, was convicted of first-degree murder and weapons charges by a Suffolk County jury, Hayden’s office said in a statement.
Grayson was at the park on Danube Street when he got into a verbal altercation with Stacy Coleman, 33, of Dorchester. The two were not known to one another, the statement said.
Coleman had met his family at the park to celebrate Father’s Day when the altercation happened, the statement said. Grayson left the park, but returned a short time later and fired a gun from the street into the park.
The shooting happened at 14 Danube St., at 8:30 p.m., the Globe reported.
Coleman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, the statement said. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
A second man was also injured in the incident and took himself to a hospital, the Globe reported. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Grayson faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole, the statement said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 3.
