New Hampshire man convicted of shooting and killing man in Dorchester park in 2021

A Manchester, N.H. man was convicted Thursday for a fatal shooting in a Dorchester park following an argument on Father’s Day 2021, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

Ira Grayson, 37, was convicted of first-degree murder and weapons charges by a Suffolk County jury, Hayden’s office said in a statement.

Grayson was at the park on Danube Street when he got into a verbal altercation with Stacy Coleman, 33, of Dorchester. The two were not known to one another, the statement said.